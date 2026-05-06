Manchester City promise bright 'future' after sealing WSL

Man City win the Women's Super League for the first time in 10 years after Arsenal's 1-1 with Brighton. (2:18)

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Manchester City head coach Andree Jeglertz said he was excited for the future after they were crowned Women's Super League champions for the first time since 2016.

Arsenal's 1-1 draw at Brighton ensured leaders City could no longer be caught and were able to celebrate a remarkable title victory.

City finished fourth last season and 17 points behind winners Chelsea, who handed Jeglertz a debut defeat in September, but the new champions bounced back to win 17 of their next 20 fixtures, before players gathered at City Football Academy on Wednesday night to watch Arsenal slip up.

Jeglertz told the official club website: "Helping guide this team to the WSL title is something I will never forget.

"The girls have met every challenge in front of them head on and have been an absolute joy to coach this season.

"In the good moments and the bad, they've always stuck together and found a way to win -- something that all great champions do.

"This wouldn't have been possible without the incredible effort, belief, passion and dedication of my colleagues, the players and the fans. They've all been a credit to the club as well as themselves and deserve to celebrate this amazing moment.

"But this isn't the end of the road -- we still have plenty to fight for this season and in the coming years. I'm excited by what the future holds for this amazing group of players and this fantastic club."

City's triumph officially ends Chelsea's run of six consecutive titles and completes a dramatic turnaround after long-serving boss Gareth Taylor left midway through last season following a poor campaign.

"Captaining this group of girls to the WSL title is one of the proudest moments of my career and an honour I will cherish forever," captain Alex Greenwood reflected.

"Every single player and member of staff has been crucial in that, and it's a pleasure to share this with them all and with you, our amazing fans who've been with us every step of the way.

"This success has come from 10 months of hard work on and off the pitch. We've always believed we're capable of winning the WSL, but it hasn't been handed to us on a plate -- it's the result of an incredible team effort and bond that simply can't be put into words.

"This is a special moment for us all, but we want to make sure it's just the start. This club should be consistently challenging for top honours in England and Europe, so while we're all delighted, we know many more incredible days in our history are still to come!"

Man City conclude their WSL campaign at home to West Ham on May 16.