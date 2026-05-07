UCL stats: Kvaratskhelia's record seven-game streak, Dembélé's 16 goal contributions, Arsenal unbeaten in 14

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The UEFA Champions League finalists are confirmed after Arsenal overcame Atlético Madrid and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bayern Munich in their respective semifinals.

Arsenal made it to the final after a 1-0 win over Atlético in the second leg on Tuesday and clinching the tie on a 2-1 aggregate. Bukayo Saka's goal proved to be the difference in the end.

Meanwhile, PSG will have a chance to defend their title on May 30, after a 1-1 draw in their second leg against Bayern as they won the tie 6-5.

By The Numbers brings you the best numbers from the second legs of both semifinals.

Arsenal 1-0 Atletico Madrid (2-1 in aggregate)

20

Arsenal have reached the UCL final for the first time since 2006 -- the longest period between European Cup/UCL finals by a team in the competition since Atlético Madrid in 2014 (40 years), and longest by an English side since Liverpool in 2005 (also 20).

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 20 YEARS, ARSENAL WILL PLAY FOR THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL �� pic.twitter.com/AtsdllVnT8 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 5, 2026

14

Of the 44 instances of a team playing 14+ games in a Champions League campaign, Arsenal are now the only one to remain unbeaten through their first 14 matches of a single edition.

41

Arsenal have equalled their club record for most wins in a single season (41 across all competitions), previously winning 41 in the 1970-71 campaign.

14

Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in 14 goals in 14 UCL appearances at the Emirates Stadium (9 goals, 5 assists).

13

Saka (13) has tied with Cesc Fàbregas and Fredrik Ljungberg for fourth most UCL goals in Arsenal history. He's is two away from tying Theo Walcott for most UCL goals by an Englishmen for Arsenal.

play 0:54 'We made history!' - Arteta on Arsenal reaching the UCL final Mikel Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 to reach the Champions League final.

6

Arsenal have reached the final despite scoring just six goals in the knockout stage (three vs. Bayer Leverkusen, one vs. Sporting, two vs. Atlético Madrid). That's the fewest UCL knockout stage goals by a team who have reached the final since Atlético Madrid in 2015-16 (5 goals).

30

Arsenal have 30 clean sheets in all competitions this season, their most in a single season since 1993-94 (also 30) and most by a Premier League team since Liverpool in 2021-22 (32).

Bayern Munich 1-1 PSG (5-6 in aggregate)

16

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has equalled Kylian Mbappé most goal contributions at this season's UCL (16 -- 10 goals, six assists).

7

Kvaratskhelia also became first player to score or assist in seven consecutive UEFA Champions League knockout stage appearances in a single season.

16

Ousmane Dembélé has 16 goal contributions in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage (10 goals, 6 assists) since the start of last season, most by any player in that span.

The Ballon d'Or winner put on a show over two legs against Bayern to secure PSG's return to the Champions League final �� pic.twitter.com/kGrOtCvtLh - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 6, 2026

1

Dembélé also became the first player to score in both legs of a UCL semifinal since 2022 when both Karim Benzema (vs. Man City) and Sadio Mané (vs. Villarreal) did it.

3

PSG are set to contest their third Champions League final, more than any other French club. They are also the first club to string together two consecutive finals in the competition since Liverpool in 2017/18 then 2018/19.

6%

There were just two goals scored from 33 shots between Bayern Munich and PSG on Wednesday (6% conversion), after the first leg saw nine goals scored from 22 attempts (41% conversion).

14

Harry Kane has scored 14 UEFA Champions League goals for Bayern Munich this season, ending just one shy of Bayern's record for goals in a season in a UEFA competition, held by Jürgen Klinsmann in the 1995-96 UEFA Cup (15) and Robert Lewandowski in the 2019-20 Champions League (15).

7

Kane has extended European Cup scoring streak to 7 games -- the longest by an Englishman in the European Cup (since 1955-56).

The final: PSG vs. Arsenal on May 30

1

PSG vs. Arsenal will be the first UCL final contested between two Spanish coaches -- Luis Enrique and Mikel Arteta.

It would also mean a 13th European Cup title won by a Spanish coach, equalling with Italians for the most by any country.

17

PSG scored the most goals in the knockout stage this season (23), while Arsenal scored six. The difference of 17 goals scored in a single knockout stage is the biggest in UCL history between two finallists.

4

The 2026 final between Arsenal and PSG will be the fourth European Cup final between sides from two different capital cities after Benfica vs. Real Madrid (1962), Real Madrid vs. Partizan Belgrade (1966) and Ajax vs Panathinaikos (1971).

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.