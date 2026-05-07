Transfer rumors, news: Palmer, Lewis-Skelly on Man United radar

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Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer would consider a move to Manchester United, while the club also want Arsenal left back Myles Lewis-Skelly. Also, Arsenal have joined Manchester City in the race for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer, left, could team up with Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly at Man United. Charlotte Wilson/Offside via Getty Images

- Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer would consider a move to Manchester United, according to The Daily Mail. Palmer, 24, was linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer and would still be open to a switch should the Red Devils return for him, but they are yet to make a decision with other areas of their squad currently being prioritized. A dip in form this season has seen Palmer score just nine goals in 23 Premier League matches, as Chelsea have struggled recently. Meanwhile, United remain interested in versatile Arsenal left back Myles Lewis-Skelly. TEAMtalk reports that the Red Devils see the 19-year-old as an ideal long-term successor to Luke Shaw and could land him for around £60 million.

- Arsenal have joined Manchester City in the race for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández, according to TEAMtalk. The Gunners are monitoring the 25-year-old's situation ahead of a potential move in the summer to refresh manager Mikel Arteta's squad, but Barcelona and Real Madrid are also circling. Uncertainty has continued to surround Fernandez's future since he claimed he didn't know whether he would still be at Stamford Bridge next season, which saw him suspended from the squad by former Blues manager Liam Rosenior.

- Manchester United will look to offload forward Marcus Rashford in the summer if Barcelona don't sign him permanently, says The Sun. Rashford, 28, can move to Camp Nou for a fee of €30 million this summer after scoring 13 goals in 46 games on loan. But if the LaLiga club don't take up that option then United are not willing to bring him back into the fold, despite having a new manager in Michael Carrick.

- Atlético Madrid are demanding a fee of €100 million for any club looking to sign forward Julián Álvarez amid interest from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal, per Mundo Deportivo. It is reported that the Blaugrana are reluctant to meet Atleti's demands, but are prepared to wait and see whether the 26-year-old makes a stand and informs the club of his desire. Alvarez, who remains contracted until 2030, is believed to be prioritizing a move to Camp Nou above other options.

- Barcelona are considering a move for Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana, according to Sky Switzerland. Fofana, 25, has been offered to the LaLiga club by his representatives, but while it is reported that an offer worth €30 million would be enough to land him, Barcelona would prefer a loan deal first with an option to become permanent. Fofana, who has struggled with injury since moving to Chelsea for €80 million in 2022, has made 17 Premier League starts this season, and a move for him wouldn't impact the Blaugrana's pursuit of Internazionale center back Alessandro Bastoni.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:18 Leboeuf: Florentino Pérez is guilty for Real Madrid's dressing room drama Frank Leboeuf believes Real Madrid need to replicate PSG's approach of managing superstars within the squad.

OTHER RUMORS

- Barcelona want to sign on-loan Al Hilal right back Joao Cancelo on a permanent basis. (Sport)

- Al Hilal striker Darwin Nunez is set to leave the Saudi Pro League club in the summer and would be open to a return to the Premier League, while there is also interest from clubs in Turkey. (TalkSPORT)

- Bayern Munich are set to sign goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to a one-year contract extension. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Barcelona have made an offer to sign Club Brugge winger Jesse Bisiwu. (Mundo Deportivo)

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- Juventus have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid defender David Alaba, 33, by his representatives. (Nicolo Schira)

- Newcastle are keen on Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford as one of the top names on their shortlist this summer. (Telegraph)

- Monaco are planning to activate the €11 million permanent option clause to sign on-loan winger Ansu Fati from Barcelona. (Marca)

- River Plate have prepared a deal for Benfica defender Nicolas Otamendi until December 2027. (Nicolo Schira)

- Sassuolo will only part ways with defender Tarik Muharemovic if they receive an offer worth in excess of €35 million. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Newly-promoted Coventry City are among three Premier League teams interested in Swansea City winger Ronald. (AS)

- Arsenal are planning to begin talks with manager Mikel Arteta regarding a contract extension. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Real Madrid have added Benfica manager Jose Mourinho to their shortlist in the search for a new head coach. (AS)