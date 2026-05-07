Harry Kane: PSG 'favourites' against Arsenal in Champions League final

Check out how Martin Ødegaard and Riccardo Calafiori reacted to Arsenal reaching their first UEFA Champions League final in 20 years. (1:20)

Ødegaard and Calafiori react to Arsenal reaching their first UCL final in 20 years (1:20)

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Harry Kane said Paris Saint-Germain have earned the right to be favourites against Arsenal in next month's Champions League final but admits he may not even watch the game after having his hopes of winning the competition with Bayern Munich ended by Luis Enrique's team.

PSG sealed a 6-5 semifinal aggregate win against Kane's Bayern, despite the England captain scoring in stoppage time to earn the Bundesliga champions a 1-1 second-leg draw in the Allianz Arena.

PSG now face Arsenal in the final in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30 aiming to become only the second club in the Champions League era, alongside Real Madrid, to successfully defend their crown.

PSG are favourites to beat Arsenal, Harry Kane said. Getty

And former Tottenham striker Kane, who now misses out on the chance to face his old North London rivals in the final, said he has yet to decide whether he will be able to watch the game.

"I don't know, it depends where I am," Kane told reporters. "Right now I am just disappointed.

"It's tough to take right now. Over the two legs we had enough moments to have a different outcome but it didn't go our way.

"Some decisions today didn't go our way and [we] played a lot of good football, but the final ball wasn't there.

"I think it has been a very strong season, but always in the Champions League it will come down to the final margins. We had the dream of winning all the trophies, we are good enough to be able to do that and that is why it hurts."

A series of key decisions went against Bayern, including a first half penalty controversy when referee João Pinheiro rejected Bayern calls for a spot-kick after a handball by João Neves.

"Everyone who watched the game will have the same decision," Kane said.

"How you give the handball last week and don't give it this week, both are just crazy.

"PSG should have had a clear second yellow card. He [the referee] changed his mind, maybe the atmosphere got to him."

PSG will go into the final as strong favourites to retain the Champions League against an Arsenal team still aiming to win the club's first title in the competition.

And although Kane says Arsenal have a chance, he believes PSG are the favourites.

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"It is really even," he said. "Two totally different teams in the way they play but two very strong teams. It will be an interesting final.

"PSG being champions probably hold the right to be slight favourites but overall, two top teams going at it and it will be an even match.

"Us and PSG have a similar way of going about it. Some of the other top teams have a different style.

"That is the beauty of football, it can be anything that gets you over the line."