England at the 2026 World Cup: Schedule, results, how to watch, news, analysis, injuries, more

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England's quest for a first World Cup trophy since 1966 continues in the United States, Mexico and Canada this summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side make the journey across the Atlantic as one of the favourites to go all the way with the world-class talents of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham central to bringing football home.

Their first stop is Group L, where showdowns against familiar opponents in Croatia and Panama alongside a first ever competitive meeting with Ghana await.

ESPN rounds up everything you need to know ahead of England's World Cup campaign.

- 2026 World Cup: Format, groups, full match schedule, more

- England's pre-tournament friendlies: Who do they play, how to watch

- Meet England's squad: All 26 players picked by Thomas Tuchel and why

England's 2026 World Cup fixtures, results

Thomas Tuchel and Co. are one of the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

GROUP STAGE

England vs. Croatia -- Wednesday, June 17

9 p.m. BST, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas -- ITV

England kick off their campaign with their toughest Group L assignment -- a team ranked 11th in the world in a repeat of the 2018 semifinal. Croatia won on that day, 2-1.

England vs. Ghana -- Tuesday, June 23

9 p.m. BST, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Boston -- ITV

Next up for England is Ghana, led by Manchester City star Antoine Semenyo. Ghana are ranked 74th in the world but have several players capable of upsetting Tuchel's backline.

England vs. Panama -- Saturday, June 27

10 p.m. BST, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey -- BBC

Panama, while ranked 33rd, appear England's easiest group-stage challenge. England have faced Panama once before, beating them in the groups in 2018, 6-1.

ROUND OF 32

1st in Group L: Wednesday, July 1, 5 p.m., Atlanta -- vs. Group E/H/I/J/K third place

2nd in Group L: Friday, July 3, 12 a.m., Toronto -- vs. Group K second place

3rd in Group L: Depends on third-place seeding

How to watch

ITV1 will broadcast England's opening World Cup game against Croatia and their final group stage fixture against Panama. BBC One will show their clash against Ghana on June 23.

Should England progress from the group stage, the BBC will broadcast England's round of 32, round of 16, and semifinal games while ITV will show the quarterfinal.

The BBC and ITV both have broadcast rights for the final on July 19 in New Jersey.

- Every pundit, commentator and presenter on BBC and ITV

Squad

Thomas Tuchel has picked his 26-man squad for the World Cup. GettyImages

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford

Defenders: Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Dan Burn, Nico O'Reilly, Djed Spence, Tino Livramento

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze

Forwards: Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke

World Cup base

England will be training at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas. Sporting Kansas

England will be based in Kansas City throughout the 2026 World Cup, using Swope Soccer Village as their training headquarters. Thomas Tuchel's side opted for the centrally located base to reduce travel demands across the United States, Canada and Mexico during the tournament.

The Three Lions will spend most of their time in Kansas City between matches, with the base providing training facilities, recovery areas and accommodation -- The Inn at Meadowbrook Hotel -- for players and staff. England will also hold a pre-tournament camp in Florida before travelling to their World Cup headquarters.

England injury watch

play 2:15 Tuchel: No fear leaving Foden, Palmer & Trent out of England squad Thomas Tuchel speaks about some of the exclusions from his England squad for the FIFA World Cup.

Tuchel did select some players in his 26-man squad who have a few injury concerns heading into the tournament.

Tino Livramento has been plagued by injuries this season, suffering a knee injury in September before having his season ended by a thigh issue, while fellow fullbacks Reece James and Djed Spence are only just back in action following hamstring and jaw injuries.

John Stones was also selected despite a lack of gametime for Manchester City, although Tuchel insists the centre-back is fit and raring to go.

News

- England 2026 World Cup squad: Ivan Toney and John Stones in, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer out. Read

- Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, more react to selection. Read

- Thomas Tuchel picked 'best team' not '26 most talented players'. Read

- Harry Maguire's mother 'absolutely disgusted' by England snub. Read

- Thomas Tuchel 'surprised' by Harry Maguire's public reaction after missing England's World Cup squad. Read

- Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri added to England's pre-World Cup training camp. Read

- Why England added extra players to pre-WC camp. Read

- England, Scotland fans debt fear over World Cup transport cost. Read

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Thomas Tuchel was hired by the FA to make the bold decisions that would take England to a major trophy. His unexpected World Cup picks are a product of just that -- Tom Hamilton. Read

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Thomas Tuchel has announced the England squad for the 2026 World Cup but there are some big names missing. ESPN looks at 11 who are unlucky to miss out -- Tom Masters Read