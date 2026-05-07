PSG chief sings the praises of 'best in the world' Luis Enrique

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Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was full of praise for coach Luis Enrique after his team reached the Champions League final for the second year in a row.

PSG will take on Arsenal on May 30 in Budapest after Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich saw them progress 6-5 on aggregate.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi appointed Luis Enrique in 2023. The club have since won a treble and have reached consecutive Champions League finals. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

It will be Luis Enrique's third Champions League final as coach, with the Spaniard having previously guided Barcelona to the title in 2015 and PSG to glory last season.