PSG chief sings the praises of 'best in the world' Luis Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was full of praise for coach Luis Enrique after his team reached the Champions League final for the second year in a row.
PSG will take on Arsenal on May 30 in Budapest after Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich saw them progress 6-5 on aggregate.
It will be Luis Enrique's third Champions League final as coach, with the Spaniard having previously guided Barcelona to the title in 2015 and PSG to glory last season.
Luis Enrique, 55, joined PSG in the summer of 2023, one year after stepping down as Spain coach. He steered the team to a historic Ligue 1, French Cup and Champions League treble last season. "It is one of the best decisions, if not the best," Al-Khelaifi said of appointing Enrique.
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"I thought for 15 years to sign him, to be honest. He's a fantastic coach, the best coach in the world. But he is also an amazing person in the way he manages the day-to-day, the players, everything. We are proud to have him in the club. The team, everybody is creating big history in the club and this is what we want."
PSG, who lifted the Intercontinental Cup in December, are on course to defend the Ligue 1 title. They are six points clear of Lens with three league games remaining.