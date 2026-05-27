Scotland at the 2026 World Cup: Schedule, results, how to watch, news, analysis, injuries, more

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Scotland are back at the World Cup after a 28-year absence.

The Tartan Army will be heading to North America under the experienced eye of Steve Clarke who has now guided them to three major tournaments in a row.

And they have been drawn into a tough group with five-time winners Brazil, Morocco and Haiti as the Scots attempt to reach the knockout stages of a World Cup for the first time in their history.

ESPN takes you through everything you need to know ahead of a Scottish World Cup campaign that has been a generation in the making.

- 2026 World Cup: Format, groups, full match schedule, more

- Meet Scotland's squad: All 26 players picked by Steve Clarke and why

Scotland's 2026 World Cup fixtures, results

Scotland will be a part of their first World Cup since 1998. Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

GROUP STAGE

Scotland vs. Haiti -- Sunday, June 14

2 a.m. BST, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Boston -- BBC

Scotland's first game is certainly their easiest on paper, against the 83rd-ranked Haiti. The game, which kicks off locally on Saturday night, provides a great chance for a strong start.

Scotland vs. Morocco -- Friday, June 19

11 p.m. BST, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Boston -- BBC

Morocco, now eighth in the world, are dark horses for the tournament after reaching the semis four years ago. Even a point from this game would be a bonus for Clarke and Co.

Scotland vs. Brazil -- Wednesday, June 24

11 p.m. BST, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens -- ITV

Scotland's next test will be against the iconic Seleção, another side they faced in their last World Cup group stage in 1998. Back then, Brazil won 2-1 to kick off their tournament.

ROUND OF 32

1st in Group C: Monday, June 29, 6 p.m., Houston -- vs. Group F runners-up

2nd in Group C: Tuesday, June 30, 2 a.m., Guadalupe -- vs. Group F winners

3rd in Group C: Depends on third-place seeding

How to watch

Scotland's World Cup opener against Haiti and blockbuster final group stage clash against Brazil will be broadcast on the BBC while their game against Morocco in Boston will be shown on ITV.

Should Scotland progress from the group stage, the BBC will have three of the top four picks in the round of 16 and three of the top five picks in the round of 32.

The BBC and ITV both have broadcast rights for the final on July 19 in New Jersey.

- Every pundit, commentator and presenter on BBC and ITV

Squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly.

Defenders: Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Dom Hyam, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Kieran Tierney.

Midfielders: Ryan Christie, Findlay Curtis, Lewis Ferguson, Ben Gannon-Doak, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay.

Forwards: Ché Adams, Lyndon Dykes, George Hirst, Lawrence Shankland, Ross Stewart.

World Cup base

Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images

Scotland will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina, during the 2026 World Cup, using Charlotte FC's Atrium Health Performance Park as their team base camp training site. The 52,000-square-foot facility in East Charlotte will act as Clarke's squad's headquarters as they prepare for Group C games and hopefully beyond.

Scotland also have a pre-tournament camp at Inter Miami's Florida Blue Training Center in Fort Lauderdale before moving on to their World Cup base.

Scotland injury watch

One of Scotland's premier forwards and key players under Clarke, Ché Adams faces a race to be fit for the World Cup after sustaining a thigh injury playing for his club Torino.

"His prognosis will be defined based on further clinical examination of the injury," Torino said.

Thankfully for Clarke and Co. though, Adams is the only player in and around the squad dealing with an issue as they prepare for a historic World Cup campaign.

News

- Scotland World Cup starting spots remain up for grabs - Steven Naismith. Read

- Scotland celebrate Scott McTominay's historic overhead kick with banknote. Read

- Scott McTominay, Ross Stewart, Craig Gordon among 26 players in squad, Read

- England, Scotland fans debt fear over World Cup transport cost. Read

- FIFA confirm Scotland fans can wear sporrans at World Cup matches. Read

- Steve Clarke tells Scotland fans not to get into debt for World Cup tickets. Read