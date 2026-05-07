Khadija Shaw set to leave Man City, new deal can't be agreed - sources

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Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw's contract with Manchester City expires this summer. Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw is set to leave Manchester City this summer upon the expiry of her contract after the club was unable to negotiate a new deal, sources told ESPN.

The Jamaica international is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the game at present and attracted interest from clubs across England, Europe and North America with her deal expiring this summer.

Shaw had expressed a desire to stay at City. however, negotiations stalled as City were unable to match competitive offers, sources said, with Chelsea willing to offer £1 million ($1.4M) a year.

WSL title rivals Chelsea appear favourites to sign the striker, however offers from the NWSL are also on the table.

Other sources added that City have begun looking at alternative replacements for the 29-year-old who is on course to win a third consecutive Women's Super League (WSL) Golden Boot trophy.

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Shaw has netted 19 goals in 21 games this season to aid in City's first title in a decade. City were confirmed as winners of the WSL on Wednesday evening after Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Brighton was enough to ensure the cushion the Manchester club have at the top of the table would be too great for Arsenal to close.

City are set to face Chelsea on Sunday in the FA Cup semifinal at Stamford Bridge.