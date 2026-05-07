Carrick: Manchester United 'Clarity is important' but focused on ending season strongly

Casemiro says interim boss Michael Carrick "has everything" to be a great manager for Manchester United. (0:59)

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Michael Carrick says "clarity is important" but is more concerned about ending the season strongly than getting answers about his Manchester United future.

The club's decision to turn to their former midfielder, captain and coach following Ruben Amorim's acrimonious January exit has helped the Red Devils rise up to third in the Premier League rankings.

Sunday's 3-2 win against arch-rivals Liverpool meant United secured Champions League qualification with three games to spare, leading talk to naturally turn to key decisions heading into the summer.

Transfers are a hot topic as well as the club's decision on their next head coach, with Carrick seemingly in the box seat to continue beyond his contract expiring at the end of the season.

"Clarity is important," he said ahead of Saturday's trip to Sunderland.

Michael Carrick has insisted he is focused only on the end of the season with Manchester United and not on any potential permanent contract. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

"I think moving forward, it's come at the time, right at the end of the season, where I think we've finished strong, put ourselves in a good position.

"And obviously the situation of my role and what it looks like moving forward, I think it's just the natural time. It was always spoke about towards the end of the season, if not the end of the season, so nothing has really changed, to be honest."

Asked why it has not changed considering he has guided United to a Champions League return, Carrick said: "It's a matter of days ago and we've got eyes on finishing the season strongly as well.

"I understand the question, I understand the timing of it, but from my point of view right at this stage it's just putting the boys in a place to finish the season strongly.

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"Then, as I've said all along, and I'm calm about it, it'll get sorted out when it's going to get sorted out. Some of it's out of my hands, so we'll see what happens."

Carrick has repeatedly struck the same tone over recent weeks, but the squad have been more forthcoming with their views.

Rejuvenated Kobbie Mainoo, fresh from scoring the winner against Liverpool, says the team are willing to die for him, with Matheus Cunha, departing Casemiro and Amad Diallo also backing him for the job.

Asked if he would do anything differently if he got the long-term position, Carrick said: "It's a good question. I've said from the start I've never approached a day here in terms of any short-term decisions.

Casemiro heaped praise on Michael Carrick after he transformed Manchester United's season. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"Whether that's different to the outlook of others, I don't know.

"But from myself and the staff we've made decisions for the longer-term for the group and individually, players, how we treat them and try to help develop them.

"I don't think it would really change the approach about how I've tried to go about things.

"It might be for other people looking towards me, maybe, or us -- whether that is players, supporters or media. I don't know how that changes.

"Maybe we'll get to see, I don't know. But certainly, from my point of view, I've gone about it in a way that I feel is the right way to do it."