Chelsea's Calum McFarlane: Players 'in a good place' despite dismal run

Don Hutchison wonders if Chelsea's players are fully focused after a sixth straight Premier League defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest. (1:06)

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Chelsea interim boss Calum McFarlane has denied accusations that his players have "downed tools" this season and insists they are "in a good place" despite bad results.

Thousands of angry fans left Stamford Bridge early on Monday as the Blues slipped to a sixth straight Premier League defeat against Nottingham Forest.

That desperate run -- their worst since 1993 -- means Chelsea cannot finish in the top five and qualify automatically for the Champions League.

Performances may suggest otherwise, but ahead of Saturday's trip to Liverpool, McFarlane insisted his squad have not thrown in the towel.

Nottingham Forest handed Chelsea their sixth straight Premier League defeat. Getty

"No, I wouldn't agree with that," McFarlane said at his pre-match news conference.

"The performances haven't been good enough, we're in a really bad run at the moment.

"But I do see these boys every day, every training session, every meeting, in the gym, they are in a good place to go and attack games.

"We just haven't been able to translate that on the game on Monday, so hopefully we can improve that on Saturday."

McFarlane will be without goalkeeper Robert Sánchez owing to the head injury he suffered against Forest, while wingers Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho are doubts.

McFarlane also revealed that despite some "positive" news surrounding teenage debutant Jesse Derry following his horror head injury during the 3-1 defeat, the forward will not play again this season.

"I spoke to Jesse's dad the night it happened, I spoke to him yesterday, I spoke to the family yesterday as well, and it's positive, really positive," McFarlane said.

"I don't have the knowledge or the insights to go into massive detail, but all early signs are really positive.

"It's really disappointing, obviously as long as he's healthy and the way he's looking now is what really matters.

"But it was great to give him his debut. I worked with Jesse in the under-21s, he's had a fantastic season.

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"He's not going to be available for us from now to the end of the season now, so it's an abrupt end to his season. But it was amazing for him to make his debut and I think he showed in that first half his quality and what he can bring to this team."

Meanwhile, off the pitch, the Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) has "overwhelmingly rejected" proposed changes to the club's ticketing policy.

Chelsea plan to introduce a ballot-style system, described as "an automated process run by a third-party to ensure complete fairness".

However, the CST said: "The CST has consistently made clear to the club that balloting would not be welcomed by match-going supporters, and that the CST would oppose its implementation.

"Chelsea FC must listen to its fanbase. Supporters want the club to pause, survey members, properly listen to supporter concerns and re-evaluate these proposals before pressing ahead with changes that have been overwhelmingly rejected."

There is further discontent in the stands with fans' group NotAProjectCFC planning to hold protests ahead of the FA Cup final, a week on Saturday, and at the home fixture against Tottenham three days later.