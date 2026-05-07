Marquinhos hails PSG work-ethic after reaching second straight Champions League final

Julien Laurens praises Paris Saint-Germain for "doing everything perfectly" in their Champions League semifinal win over Bayern Munich. (1:48)

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Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos has highlighted his team's worth ethic after reaching the Champions League final for a second straight season.

The defending champions drew 1-1 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday to edge Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate and set up a meeting with Arsenal on May 30 in Budapest.

"We have worked very hard for this, since the first day of the season," Marquinhos said.

"We wanted to experience this moment again. We wanted to reach this part of the season and still have goals like this to achieve. Now, we need to enjoy this moment, but we still have more to do."

Marquinhos, 31, reflected on reaching his third Champions League final.

"It's incredible!" the Brazil international said. "Another final! In 13 years at the club, that was the fifth semifinal and now a third final. You have seen how far we have come, a long, difficult journey. This tie against Bayern was two crazy matches! But we made it to the final and we deserve it."

Marquinhos has led PSG to their second successive Champions League final. Getty

PSG are on course to win the Ligue 1 title and are one step away from defending their European crown.

However, Marquinhos was quick to play down any sense of overconfidence heading into next month's final against the Gunners.

"We can't fall into that trap," he told TNT. "Arsenal are a formidable side; we've faced them last season [where PSG beat Arsenal in the semifinals] and it was one of the hardest games we played. We need to stay sharp, analyse our opponents thoroughly and approach the game with the right mindset, just as we did last year. A final is a one-off, it's 50-50.

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"We have to be calm because we haven't won anything yet. It's important to have reached the final but the most important thing is to win it.

"Every player has to give their maximum on the pitch, does what they have to do. This mentality comes from our coach [Luis Enrique], from [PSG sporting director] Luis Campos and the club president [Nasser Al-Khelaïfi], who have brought this team to this point. Again, this is our biggest strength. To reach the final of the Champions League and travel this journey, we need everyone.

"I think that we have shown that this is the key to our team and our strength."