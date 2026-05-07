Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé back training, likely to return for Clásico - sources

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate Kylian Mbappe's decision take a day off before El Clasico and discuss how Real Madrid should have handled it. (2:37)

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Kylian Mbappé took part in some of Thursday's training session alongside the rest of his Real Madrid teammates and sources have told ESPN that there is hope regarding the Frenchman's chances of finally being part of the squad for the clash with Barcelona on Sunday.

Alvaro Arbeloa's team visit the Camp Nou with the sole objective of delaying Barcelona's LaLiga title win, as the Catalan side sit 11 points clear at the top of the table with just four matches remaining of the season.

Real Madrid's preparation has been hampered by a fight between Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni during training on Thursday, which resulted in the Uruguayan needing stiches in hospital.

Mbappé took part, at least in some of the training session, and according to a source, felt good doing so.

Kylian Mbappé could return against Barcelona on the weekend. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Another source told ESPN that there the hope is that Mbappé will at least be involved in the squad, although it will be the decision of Arbeloa whether that is from the start or off the bench.

Mbappé suffered a minor muscle strain in the match with Real Betis on April 24 and was ruled out of the 2-0 win against Espanyol on Sunday.

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"We'll see how Mbappé is this week, after last week's tests, it might take a bit longer but we'll see how things develop," Arbeloa said after the Espanyol match when asked about the Frenchman's availability for the Clásico.