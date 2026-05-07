USMNT, Atlético Madrid's Cardoso sprains ankle 5 weeks from World Cup

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United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso has sprained his right ankle five weeks before the World Cup, his club Atlético Madrid said on Thursday.

Atlético said Cardoso was hurt in practice and will undergo rehab. The club did not give a timetable for his return.

LaLiga has four rounds left and Atlético are eyeing a top-four finish.

The U.S. opens its World Cup campaign on June 13 against Paraguay in Inglewood, California. It will then also play Australia and Turkey in Group D.

The 24-year-old Cardoso has 23 appearances for the U.S. since his debut in 2020.

Atlético were eliminated by Arsenal in the Champions League semifinals this week.