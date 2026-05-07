Hansi Flick close to signing new Barcelona contract - sources

Luis Garcia and Craig Burley preview the upcoming El Clásico with Barcelona on the brink of winning another LaLiga title. (2:23)

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Hansi Flick is close to extending his contract with Barcelona after his agent Pini Zahavi met with club president Joan Laporta on Thursday to finalise details, according to ESPN sources.

Zahavi met Laporta in a hotel in Barcelona to discuss the future of the German coach and of Robert Lewandowski, another of his clients.

Flick, 61, has a contract with Barça until June 2027 and is set to sign a one-year contract extension, with an option to prolong it for a further season per ESPN sources

With Zahavi in Barcelona, Flick could sign his new contract and make it official in the coming days.

The German manager, who is in his second season at the Camp Nou, has already expressed his desire to continue at Barcelona.

"My plan is to renew my contract," Flick said in a news conference last month. "This will be the final stage of my career. I have a very good feeling about it, I want to renew my contract, but it's not the time to talk about it."

Flick guided Barcelona to a domestic treble -- LaLiga title, the Spanish Cup and Spanish Supercopa.

Hansi Flick is set to extend his stay in Barcelona. Getty Images

Barça are on the verge of defending their LaLiga crown and could clinch it against arch-rivals Real Madrid on the weekend.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, becomes a free agent this summer and his future at the Camp Nou remains uncertain. Barça are keen for Lewandowski, who will turn 38 in August, to remain for another season on a secondary role if he accepts to lower his salary.

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The Polish striker has 18 goals and four assists in 42 appearances.

"If he has offers from Saudi Arabia or other places, we'll have to see what he wants to do, but I would like him to continue for another year," Laporta said at the time.

Lewandowski could be tempted to continue his career away from Europe, with clubs in Saudi Arabia and the MLS having expressed an interest in the former Bayern Munich star.

However, his most likely destination could be the Italy, with AC Milan and Juventus having joined the list of clubs keen to acquire his services.