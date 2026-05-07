Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler signs three-year contract extension

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Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler has agreed a new three-year contract until June 2029.

The 33-year-old German, who joined Brighton at the start of last season, has guided his side to eighth in the Premier League, at the cusp of European qualification.

"I absolutely love working for this club and living in the city and I am delighted to have agreed a new contract," Hürzeler said.

"To have this long-term commitment from the club is an honour and one which only reinforces my desire to succeed in delivering on our shared long-term vision.

Fabian Hürzeler has agreed a new three-year contract at Brighton until June 2029. Getty

"From the beginning our focus has always been on forging an identity, developing the team, challenging the establishment and pushing our standards every day.

"I'm proud of what we have done so far and even more excited about what is still to come."

Brighton have three matches remaining this season, starting with a visit from Wolves on Saturday.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said: "Since his appointment, Fabian has continued the progress the club has made in recent seasons with consistent on-pitch performances and he has developed a clear playing identity.

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"This season, he has built on the foundations laid during his first season in which he led us to an impressive eighth place.

"During his time as head coach the team has shown resilience, intensity and control. With three games to play we are pushing for a strong finish.

"Fabian's principles and approach align with our values as a club and we're delighted to have agreed this new extended contract; it reflects our commitment to a shared long-term vision."