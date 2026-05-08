ISL Musings: AIFF scheduling 'disaster'; East Bengal, Jamshedpur on fire; stubborn Punjab have a say in title race

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The Indian Super League heads to the business end of the season with plenty happening at either end of the table, as East Bengal FC took the lead atop the table, with plenty of teams in hot pursuit.

We muse, on an eventful games 69-74 of the ISL.

Scheduling mess leaves little confidence in AIFF's abilities

Two entire matchweeks (and more) have passed with Mohun Bagan not playing a single game. The club last played a game on the 19th April, and will next take to the pitch on 9th May - a rest period of 20 days.

Leaving aside the mess that is the last matchday still not being scheduled (more on that, here), it calls into question the fairness of the fixture list. Bagan have essentially had a three-week break going into the run-in, with four fixtures that could decide where the league title ends up and they will be considerably fresher than their opponents.

Presently, the table has a strange look about it, with East Bengal top with 21 points from 10 games, Jamshedpur in second with 21 points from 11 games and Bagan third with 20 points from nine games. Manolo Marquez minced no words at the scheduling, calling it a 'disaster', and he has a point.

Amidst all this, the AIFF and the ISL clubs have been in discussions regarding the future of the league, with Genius Sports being presented as the commercial partner. A key rider that the federation has always maintained is that they own and operate the league - which on its own is a fair demand. Given the entirely avoidable mess they have created, however, it does beg the question whether the AIFF are indeed competent enough to do so.

Jamshedpur make a habit of late goals to keep title hopes alive