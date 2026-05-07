Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest: Latest updates from Europa League semifinal, Crystal Palace also in action

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery encouraged his players to "enjoy competing" on home turf ahead of their Europa League semifinal on Thursday. (1:15)

Open Extended Reactions

Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the Europa League semifinal with a place in the Istanbul showpiece at stake, and you can follow live updates on ESPN.

Forest hold a slender advantage after Chris Wood calmly converted a 71st-minute penalty at the City Ground to edge the first leg.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace are within touching distance of the Conference League final after an impressive 3-1 win away at Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg. Oliver Glasner's side return to Selhurst Park looking to finish the job.

Villa arrive under pressure after slipping to three consecutive defeats for the first time since 2024, their poor run capped by a damaging 2-1 loss to Tottenham last time out.

Confidence is high at Forest, after a heavily rotated side swept aside Chelsea with a 3-1 win, extending their unbeaten run to ten games.

Despite a recent dip in form, Unai Emery's side sit fifth in the Premier League, with Champions League qualification still firmly in their reach.

Forest have been revived under Vitor Pereira who is steering them closer to Premier League survival. Currently sat in 16th, five points adrift of Tottenham, Forest will be charged by a golden opportunity to end the season on a high.

Villa have won their last four home games against Forest, the latest a 3-1 win in the league when John McGinn scored twice after Ollie Watkins' opener.