U.S. lawmakers seek transparency on FIFA WC ticket pricing

Open Extended Reactions

Members of Congress, responding to fan ire over the price of tickets to upcoming World Cup matches, are pressing FIFA for an explanation.

Reps. Nellie Pou and Frank Pallone Jr., both New Jersey Democrats, sent a letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino Thursday asking him to explain what they termed FIFA's "opaque" use of dynamic pricing and the fury it has caused. The World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

"We are deeply concerned by reports that FIFA is employing opaque pricing, shifting rules, and potentially deceptive practices that are making it difficult for fans to access seats," the letter said. "We write seeking more information about these ticketing practices, including how FIFA is ensuring that the World Cup is affordable for all fans and responding to fans who feel misled."

Tickets for most games in the 16 North American host cities have soared well into four figures, with individual seats for some key games exceeding $10,000.

When asked about tickets going for $1,000 and higher, President Donald Trump, the recipient of a multi-year Infantino charm offensive and a bespoke "FIFA Peace Prize," reportedly told the New York Post that he was not aware of such prices.

"I wouldn't pay it either, to be honest with you," Trump said.

FIFA has defended the ticket system, saying prices are a matter of market forces and that the organization doesn't set the prices, demand does.

"We have to look at the market," Infantino said at a conference earlier this week. "We are in the market in which entertainment is the most developed in the world, so we have to apply market rates."

Dynamic pricing, the recent bane of music concertgoers, has never been used for a major sporting event. The theory behind dynamic pricing is that the prices reflect market demand and can even go down when demand is lower.

"In the U.S., it is permitted to resell tickets as well, so if you were to sell tickets at the price which is too low, these tickets will be resold at a much higher price," Infantino said. "Even though some people are saying that the ticket prices we have are high, they still end up on the resale market at an even higher price, more than double our price."

But the issue isn't just pricing, Pou and Pallone said, it's transparency -- particularly regarding fluctuations in ticket pricing and availability. FIFA "appears to be restricting ticket supply to shape demand. Tickets are reportedly being held back for matches, creating the appearance of limited availability even when large numbers remain unsold," Pou and Pallone wrote.

Charges of $150 for roundtrip train tickets from New York's Penn Station to East Rutherford also have prompted a public outcry. On Thursday, New Jersey Gov. Mickie Sherrill announced measures to bring the price down.

"Understanding how important it is for New Jersey to showcase the state to the world," Sherrill found private sponsors and other sources to donate funds and reduce the cost of the ticket, said Kris Kolluri, president and chief executive of NJ Transit. "I am pleased we are able to reduce the price by at least 30% and bring the cost down to $105 per ticket," Kolluri said in a statement.

ESPN's Anthony Olivieri contributed to this report.