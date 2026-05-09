Premier League live updates: Liverpool host misfiring Chelsea at Anfield

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The end of the season is near, and the Premier League is reaching a climax. There's still lots to play for in the title hunt, European races and relegation battle.

We kick off Saturday with a clash between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield as Arne Slot's side look to edge closer to qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League, while the Blues -- under interim head coach Calum McFarlane -- try to qualify for any sort of European competition.

Later, Manchester United bid to finish their season on a high under interim boss Michael Carrick. They take on Sunderland, seeking their fourth straight win.

Finally, Manchester City will look to keep up with Arsenal in the title race as they host Brentford, a side that is dreaming of qualifying for Europe for the first time in their history.

Enjoy all the updates from today's matches.