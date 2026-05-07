Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton revels in 'incredible feeling' of reaching Conference League final

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Adam Wharton hailed an "incredible feeling" he will "never forget" after Crystal Palace booked their spot in the Conference League final.

Palace claimed a 2-1 semifinal second-leg victory over Shakhtar Donetsk at Selhurst Park having held a 3-1 first-leg advantage.

The 5-2 aggregate win set up a meeting with Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig and midfielder Wharton said reaching the final is a feeling he will "never forget".

He told TNT Sports post-match: "It's just amazing. I think this is the best Selhurst has been in my just over two years here.

"The atmosphere is unbelievable, you can tell how much it means to south London, packed stadium.

Crystal Palace celebrate reaching the Conference League final. Getty

"It's an incredible feeling and one I'll never forget.

"Everywhere in the club, the team, the staff, the fans, throughout the club, everyone just wants to do well for the club.

"First trophy last year in 120 years and we're trying to get another for the fans, it means everything to them. You get goosebumps, it's incredible."

Palace's place in the final comes after they lifted the FA Cup last season and skipper Dean Henderson was thrilled to reach another final.

He told TNT: "It's incredible, obviously for this football club you see the connections between the players and supporters, it's fantastic, it's unbelievable.

"The manager came in and made this team believe we can win any game. It's been a difficult season obviously with the amount of games we've played, but we've delivered another final which is fantastic."

- Crystal Palace reach Conference League final after Shakhtar win

Henderson also believes last season's FA Cup success has instilled confidence in an "ambitious" group.

"When you come in from a game like that last season it gives you confidence, makes you hungry for the next thing," the goalkeeper added.

"We've got an ambitious group of players as well, don't forget that.

"It's pretty incredible to even get in a European competition with Crystal Palace, never mind make a final, and we've got to deliver something special. We need to get back what we deserve as well."