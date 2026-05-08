Heidelberg commits to pursuing Asian opportunity

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Semiprofessional NPLM Victoria side Heidelberg United has confirmed its intention to pursue a place in the Asian Champions League 2 (ACL2), declaring that "significant work" is underway to meet the criteria to secure a place in the continental tournament.

Defeated by the Newcastle Jets in the final of the Australia Cup last October, Football Australia confirmed to ESPN in April that Heidelberg would receive priority for the ACL2 slot assigned to the winners of that tournament should the Novocastrians go on to secure a slot in the Asian Champions League Elite (ACLE).

Mark Milligan's side subsequently secured the A-League Men's premiers plate in the weeks that followed, booking their place in the ACLE and moving Alexander into position to become the first Australian club from outside its top-tier to play on the Asian stage.

And while taking up this slot would require significant financial outlay to meet strict licensing, commercial and infrastructural requirements, chief amongst them securing an alternative venue to their home at Olympic Village that meets the criteria to host continental football, the club said on Friday they were committed to doing so.

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"[Heidelberg] is delighted to have the opportunity to pursue participation in the AFC Champions League 2 and acknowledges the importance of satisfying all assessment criteria, with significant work already underway to ensure full compliance," it said in a statement.

"We remain fully committed to complying with the strict criteria and standards set by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Football Australia.

Heidelberg United may find itself on the Asian stage, after Football Australia confirmed that the Australia Cup runners-up will receive priority for Australia’s slot in the ACL2 should Cup winners Newcastle secure ACLE qualification. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"Work is well underway across all areas of the club to ensure ongoing compliance with licensing, infrastructure, and operational requirements -- including securing a suitable venue that meets AFC standards."

ESPN understands that Football Australia had determined that the runners-up of the Australia Cup, rather than the next highest-ranked eligible A-League Men side, would receive priority in such a scenario before Heidelberg qualified for the final; the federation seeking to reinforce the place of the Cup in Australian football's landscape.

The AFC's subsequent move to expand the ACLE for 2026-27 has also left Heidelberg's place in the ACL2 unaffected, with A-League Men second-placed finishers Adelaide United taking up Australia's place in the preliminary stage of the former following the reforms.

Founded in 1958, Heidelberg were booted from the now-defunct National Soccer League in 1996 and, with both the NSL and A-League Men operating without promotion and relegation, they have been in the state leagues ever since - denying them access to the revenue streams and sponsorship opportunities associated with the top-flight.

"We would, however, like to emphasise that there are still significant hurdles to be overcome before our place in the ACL2 can be secured via the strict assessment process," the club said.

"Heidelberg United stands ready to rise to the challenge, and we will do everything possible to ensure we represent our club, our community, and Australian football with pride on the continental stage. We thank our members, supporters, partners, and the broader community for their unwavering support."

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Under the stewardship of coach John Anastasiadis, the Bergers currently sit third in the NPLM Victoria competition, three points back of top-of-the-table Oakleigh and a point back of South Melbourne, the latter of whom they will play in the league's traditional Hellenic Derby on Friday evening.

Winners of the inaugural iteration of the Australian Championship, South are also competing on a continental stage in 2026 themselves: one of the founding members of the OFC Pro League, in which they defeated Auckland FC in the first game of the Leaders Group-stage of the competition on Wednesday.

With the Reds' ascension to the ACLE, fourth-placed A-League Men finishers Melbourne Victory (third-placed Auckland FC ineligible to compete in AFC competitions as a New Zealand-based side) would receive Heidelberg's place in the ACL2 should they be unable to meet the necessary requirements to compete.