Transfer rumors, news: Man City eye Vinícius Júnior this summer

Alejandro Moreno questions the disciplinary proceedings of an alleged altercation, between Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni. (1:00)

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Manchester City are waiting in the wings should Vinícius Júnior become available this summer. Plus, major clubs line up for Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Vinícius Júnior has just over 12 months on his contract at Real Madrid. Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

- Manchester City are interested in Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior, according to TEAMtalk. Madrid are reported to have informed the 25-year-old that they will look to move him on if he doesn't sign a new contract by the summer, and the Premier League side are now closely monitoring his situation. It is believed that Vinícius Jr. is not close to reaching an agreement to stay put at the Bernabéu, with multiple issues remaining unresolved during recent negotiations.

- Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is on the radar of Liverpool, Barcelona, and Arsenal. Sky Germany reports that talks have already begun with the 23-year-old's representatives, and it is believed that PSG could be willing to let him go if their valuation is met. Barça are said to be keen to land an attacker who excels at taking on defenders directly, while the Reds could see Barcola as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, though his best performances this season have been from the opposite side.

- Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in Sporting CP wing back Maxi Araújo, per Diario AS. Scouts have reportedly been watching the 26-year-old in recent weeks following his impressive performance against Arsenal in the Champions League, and it is believed that interest could increase if he shines for Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup this summer. A clause in his contract allows him to be signed for €80 million, but the Liga Portugal side could be willing to accept an offer worth €50 million.

- Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are keen on Werder Bremen center back Karim Coulibaly. Italian transfer journalist Nicolo Schira says that several clubs have been monitoring the 18-year-old this season, with several standout performances across 23 starts for Bremen in the Bundesliga. Coulibaly made his Germany under-21 debut during a European Championship qualifier 3-0 win against Northern Ireland in March, and he remains contracted at the Weserstadion until the summer of 2029.

- Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is prioritising a move to either Bayern Munich or Barça, according to Diario Sport. The 26-year-old's representatives have reportedly informed both clubs of his willingness to join them in the summer, and he is open to accepting a back-up role to improve his chances of getting a deal over the line. Barça are expected to wait and see whether forward Robert Lewandowski remains at the club beyond this summer before they explore a move for another forward.

OTHER RUMORS

play 0:47 Carrick admits 'clarity is important' on Manchester United future Michael Carrick says his future at Manchester United is not in his hands.

- Aurelien Tchouameni is on the radar of clubs in the Premier League. (Nicolo Schira)

- Manchester United have ruled out making a move for Chelsea winger Cole Palmer in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

- Liverpool are preparing to begin talks to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. (Nicolo Schira)

- Barcelona remain interested in Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro. (Marca)

- Juventus are expected to make a push for Atalanta midfielder Ederson. He has previously been linked with Manchester United. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Bayern Munich have begun talks with Newcastle over a move for winger Anthony Gordon. (Daily Mail)

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- Manchester United and Barcelona have cooled their interest in AC Milan winger Rafael Leão. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Manchester City are in talks with defender Josko Gvardiol and attacking midfielder Phil Foden regarding new contracts. (Sky Sports)

- AC Milan have added Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth to their shortlist. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Atletico Madrid are interested in Brighton midfielder Matt O'Riley. (Sky Sports)

- Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha on a permanent basis. (Daily Mail)

- Bayer Leverkusen are keeping tabs on Burnley defender Maxime Esteve. (Sky Sports)

- Marseille have decided against activating the permanent option clause to sign on-loan defender Benjamin Pavard from Inter Milan. (Nicolo Schira)