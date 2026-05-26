World Cup 2026: Which players from your Premier League team are going?

Over 100 Premier League players are set to travel to the United States, Mexico and Canada this summer to represent their respective countries at the World Cup.
With plenty of teams still to reveal their travelling parties, that number should increase further.
Here are the Premier League players to have been named so far, with this year's runners-up Manchester City set to send the largest cohort.
Arsenal
No. of Arsenal players at .the World Cup: 14
Martín Zubimendi (Spain)
Martin Ødegaard (Norway)
Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil)
Eberechi Eze (England)
Bukayo Saka (England)
Noni Madueke (England)
Mikel Merino (Spain)
Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)
Aston Villa
No. of Villa players at the World Cup: 11
Emiliano Martínez (Argentina)
Ezri Konsa (England)
Victor Lindelöf (Sweden)
Lucas Digne (France)
Amadou Onana (Belgium)
Youri Tielemans (Belgium)
Emiliano Buendía (Argentina)
Morgan Rogers (England)
Ollie Watkins (England)
AFC Bournemouth
No. of Bournemouth players at the World Cup: 4
Marcos Senesi (Argentina)
Ben Gannon-Doak (Scotland)
Ryan Christie (Scotland)
Rayan (Brazil)
Brentford
No. of Brentford players at the World Cup: 4
Kristoffer Ajer (Norway)
Aaron Hickey (Scotland)
Jordan Henderson (England)
Igor Thiago (Brazil)
Brighton & Hove Albion
No. of Brighton players at the World Cup: 5
Ferdi Kadioglu (Turkey)
Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium)
Yasin Ayari (Sweden)
Chelsea
No. of Chelsea players at the World Cup: 9
Mike Penders (Belgium)
Malo Gusto (France)
Marc Cucurella (Spain)
Reece James (England)
Enzo Fernández (Argentina)
Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina)
Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)
Crystal Palace
No. of Palace players at the World Cup: 10
Dean Henderson (England)
Walter Benítez (Argentina)
Maxence Lacroix (France)
Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal)
Yéremy Pino (Spain)
Jørgen Strand Larsen (Norway)
Jean-Philippe Mateta (France)
Daniel Muñoz (Colombia)
Coventry City
No. of Coventry players at the World Cup: 0
Everton
No. of Everton players at the World Cup: 4
Jordan Pickford (England)
Nathan Patterson (Scotland)
Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal)
Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal)
Fulham
No. of Fulham players at the World Cup: 4
Timothy Castagne (Belgium)
Sander Berge (Norway)
Oscar Bobb (Norway)
Raúl Jiménez (Mexico)
Hull City
No. of Hull City players at the World Cup: 2
Amir Hadziahmetovic (Bosnia-Herzegovina)
Ipswich Town
No. of Ipswich players at the World Cup: 1
George Hirst (Scotland)
Leeds United
No. of players at the World Cup: 3
Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden)
Ao Tanaka (Japan)
Liverpool
No. of players at the World Cup: 8
Alisson (Brazil)
Ibrahima Konaté (France)
Andy Robertson (Scotland)
Wataru Endo (Japan)
Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina)
Florian Wirtz (Germany)
Alexander Isak (Sweden
Manchester City
No. of City players at the World Cup: 15
James Trafford (England)
Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan)
John Stones (England)
Marc Guéhi (England)
Josko Gvardiol (Croatia)
Rúben Dias (Portugal)
Matheus Nunes (Portugal)
Nico O'Reilly (England)
Rodri (Spain)
Mateo Kovacic (Croatia)
Bernardo Silva (Portugal)
Jérémy Doku (Belgium)
Omar Marmoush (Egypt)
Rayan Cherki (France)
Erling Haaland (Norway)
Manchester United
No. of players at the World Cup: 10
Senne Lammens (Belgium)
Altay Bayindir (Turkey)
Lisandro Martínez (Argentina)
Diogo Dalot (Portugal)
Diego León (Paraguay)
Casemiro (Brazil)
Kobbie Mainoo (England)
Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)
Matheus Cunha (Brazil)
Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)
Newcastle United
No. of Newcastle players at the World Cup: 8
Malick Thiaw (Germany)
Dan Burn (England)
Tino Livramento (England)
Bruno Guimarães (Brazil)
Anthony Elanga (Sweden)
Anthony Gordon (England)
Nick Woltemade (Germany)
Nottingham Forest
No. of Forest players at the World Cup: 7
Angus Gunn (Scotland)
Tyler Bindon (New Zealand)
Ibrahim Sangaré (Ivory Coast)
Nicolás Domínguez (Argentina)
Elliot Anderson (England)
Dan Ndoye (Switzerland)
Chris Wood (New Zealand)
Sunderland
No. of Sunderland players at the World Cup: 5
Omar Alderete (Paraguay)
Granit Xhaka (Switzerland)
Habib Diarra (Senegal)
Noah Sadiki (Congo DR)
Tottenham Hotspur
No. of Spurs players at the World Cup: 7
Cristian Romero (Argentina)
Djed Spence (England)
Pedro Porro (Spain)
Lucas Bergvall (Sweden)
Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)