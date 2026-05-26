          World Cup 2026: Which players from your Premier League team are going?

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          Olley: Tuchel has taken Southgate's England approach even further (1:46)

          James Olley discusses Thomas Tuchel's England squad selections, arguing that Tuchel has taken Gareth Southgate's approach even further by leaving out several high-profile players. (1:46)

          • ESPN
          May 26, 2026, 11:29 AM

          Over 100 Premier League players are set to travel to the United States, Mexico and Canada this summer to represent their respective countries at the World Cup.

          With plenty of teams still to reveal their travelling parties, that number should increase further.

          Here are the Premier League players to have been named so far, with this year's runners-up Manchester City set to send the largest cohort.

          Arsenal

          No. of Arsenal players at .the World Cup: 14

          David Raya (Spain)

          William Saliba (France)

          Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil)

          Declan Rice (England)

          Martín Zubimendi (Spain)

          Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

          Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil)

          Leandro Trossard (Belgium)

          Eberechi Eze (England)

          Bukayo Saka (England)

          Noni Madueke (England)

          Mikel Merino (Spain)

          Kai Havertz (Germany)

          Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

          Aston Villa

          No. of Villa players at the World Cup: 11

          Emiliano Martínez (Argentina)

          Ezri Konsa (England)

          Victor Lindelöf (Sweden)

          Lucas Digne (France)

          John McGinn (Scotland)

          Amadou Onana (Belgium)

          Youri Tielemans (Belgium)

          Emiliano Buendía (Argentina)

          Evann Guessand (Ivory Coast)

          Morgan Rogers (England)

          Ollie Watkins (England)

          AFC Bournemouth

          No. of Bournemouth players at the World Cup: 4

          Marcos Senesi (Argentina)

          Ben Gannon-Doak (Scotland)

          Ryan Christie (Scotland)

          Rayan (Brazil)

          Brentford

          No. of Brentford players at the World Cup: 4

          Kristoffer Ajer (Norway)

          Aaron Hickey (Scotland)

          Jordan Henderson (England)

          Igor Thiago (Brazil)

          Brighton & Hove Albion

          No. of Brighton players at the World Cup: 5

          Ferdi Kadioglu (Turkey)

          Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium)

          Diego Gómez (Paraguay)

          Pascal Gross (Germany)

          Yasin Ayari (Sweden)

          Chelsea

          No. of Chelsea players at the World Cup: 9

          Mike Penders (Belgium)

          Mamadou Sarr (Senegal)

          Malo Gusto (France)

          Marc Cucurella (Spain)

          Reece James (England)

          Enzo Fernández (Argentina)

          Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina)

          Pedro Neto (Portugal)

          Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)

          Crystal Palace

          No. of Palace players at the World Cup: 10

          Dean Henderson (England)

          Walter Benítez (Argentina)

          Maxence Lacroix (France)

          Daichi Kamada (Japan)

          Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal)

          Jefferson Lerma (Colombia)

          Yéremy Pino (Spain)

          Jørgen Strand Larsen (Norway)

          Jean-Philippe Mateta (France)

          Daniel Muñoz (Colombia)

          Coventry City

          No. of Coventry players at the World Cup: 0

          Everton

          No. of Everton players at the World Cup: 4

          Jordan Pickford (England)

          Nathan Patterson (Scotland)

          Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal)

          Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal)

          Fulham

          No. of Fulham players at the World Cup: 4

          Timothy Castagne (Belgium)

          Sander Berge (Norway)

          Oscar Bobb (Norway)

          Raúl Jiménez (Mexico)

          Hull City

          No. of Hull City players at the World Cup: 2

          Ivor Pandur (Croatia)

          Amir Hadziahmetovic (Bosnia-Herzegovina)

          Ipswich Town

          No. of Ipswich players at the World Cup: 1

          George Hirst (Scotland)

          Leeds United

          No. of players at the World Cup: 3

          Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden)

          Ao Tanaka (Japan)

          Noah Okafor (Switzerland)

          Liverpool

          No. of players at the World Cup: 8

          Alisson (Brazil)

          Ibrahima Konaté (France)

          Andy Robertson (Scotland)

          Wataru Endo (Japan)

          Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina)

          Florian Wirtz (Germany)

          Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

          Alexander Isak (Sweden

          Manchester City

          No. of City players at the World Cup: 15

          James Trafford (England)

          Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan)

          John Stones (England)

          Marc Guéhi (England)

          Josko Gvardiol (Croatia)

          Rúben Dias (Portugal)

          Matheus Nunes (Portugal)

          Nico O'Reilly (England)

          Rodri (Spain)

          Mateo Kovacic (Croatia)

          Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

          Jérémy Doku (Belgium)

          Omar Marmoush (Egypt)

          Rayan Cherki (France)

          Erling Haaland (Norway)

          Manchester United

          No. of players at the World Cup: 10

          Senne Lammens (Belgium)

          Altay Bayindir (Turkey)

          Lisandro Martínez (Argentina)

          Diogo Dalot (Portugal)

          Diego León (Paraguay)

          Casemiro (Brazil)

          Kobbie Mainoo (England)

          Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

          Matheus Cunha (Brazil)

          Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)

          Newcastle United

          No. of Newcastle players at the World Cup: 8

          Malick Thiaw (Germany)

          Dan Burn (England)

          Tino Livramento (England)

          Bruno Guimarães (Brazil)

          Anthony Elanga (Sweden)

          Anthony Gordon (England)

          Yoane Wissa (Congo DR)

          Nick Woltemade (Germany)

          Nottingham Forest

          No. of Forest players at the World Cup: 7

          Angus Gunn (Scotland)

          Tyler Bindon (New Zealand)

          Ibrahim Sangaré (Ivory Coast)

          Nicolás Domínguez (Argentina)

          Elliot Anderson (England)

          Dan Ndoye (Switzerland)

          Chris Wood (New Zealand)

          Sunderland

          No. of Sunderland players at the World Cup: 5

          Omar Alderete (Paraguay)

          Granit Xhaka (Switzerland)

          Habib Diarra (Senegal)

          Noah Sadiki (Congo DR)

          Wilson Isidor (Haiti)

          Tottenham Hotspur

          No. of Spurs players at the World Cup: 7

          Antonín Kinsky (Czechia)

          Cristian Romero (Argentina)

          Kevin Danso (Austria)

          Djed Spence (England)

          Pedro Porro (Spain)

          Lucas Bergvall (Sweden)

          Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)