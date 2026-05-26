World Cup 2026: Which players from your Premier League team are going?

James Olley discusses Thomas Tuchel's England squad selections, arguing that Tuchel has taken Gareth Southgate's approach even further by leaving out several high-profile players. (1:46)

Olley: Tuchel has taken Southgate's England approach even further (1:46)

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Over 100 Premier League players are set to travel to the United States, Mexico and Canada this summer to represent their respective countries at the World Cup.

With plenty of teams still to reveal their travelling parties, that number should increase further.

Here are the Premier League players to have been named so far, with this year's runners-up Manchester City set to send the largest cohort.

Bukayo Saka is a trusted lieutenant for England manager Thomas Tuchel. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images.

No. of Arsenal players at .the World Cup: 14

David Raya (Spain)

William Saliba (France)

Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil)

Declan Rice (England)

Martín Zubimendi (Spain)

Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil)

Leandro Trossard (Belgium)

Eberechi Eze (England)

Bukayo Saka (England)

Noni Madueke (England)

Mikel Merino (Spain)

Kai Havertz (Germany)

Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

Aston Villa's John McGinn is one of the big names in the Scotland squad. Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images.

No. of Villa players at the World Cup: 11

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina)

Ezri Konsa (England)

Victor Lindelöf (Sweden)

Lucas Digne (France)

John McGinn (Scotland)

Amadou Onana (Belgium)

Youri Tielemans (Belgium)

Emiliano Buendía (Argentina)

Evann Guessand (Ivory Coast)

Morgan Rogers (England)

Ollie Watkins (England)

Bournemouth's Ryan Christie has more than 60 caps for Scotland. Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images.

No. of Bournemouth players at the World Cup: 4

Marcos Senesi (Argentina)

Ben Gannon-Doak (Scotland)

Ryan Christie (Scotland)

Rayan (Brazil)

Igor Thiago is hoping to lead the line for Brazil this summer. Photo by Richard Callis/Sports Press Photo/Images.

No. of Brentford players at the World Cup: 4

Kristoffer Ajer (Norway)

Aaron Hickey (Scotland)

Jordan Henderson (England)

Igor Thiago (Brazil)

Pascal Gross is a trusted member of the Germany team. Photo by Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images.

No. of Brighton players at the World Cup: 5

Ferdi Kadioglu (Turkey)

Maxim De Cuyper (Belgium)

Diego Gómez (Paraguay)

Pascal Gross (Germany)

Yasin Ayari (Sweden)

Enzo Fernandez enjoyed a breakthrough tournament for Argentina in Qatar four years ago. Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images.

No. of Chelsea players at the World Cup: 9

Mike Penders (Belgium)

Mamadou Sarr (Senegal)

Malo Gusto (France)

Marc Cucurella (Spain)

Reece James (England)

Enzo Fernández (Argentina)

Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina)

Pedro Neto (Portugal)

Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)

Jean-Philippe Mateta has made the France squad. Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP via Getty Images,

No. of Palace players at the World Cup: 10

Dean Henderson (England)

Walter Benítez (Argentina)

Maxence Lacroix (France)

Daichi Kamada (Japan)

Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal)

Jefferson Lerma (Colombia)

Yéremy Pino (Spain)

Jørgen Strand Larsen (Norway)

Jean-Philippe Mateta (France)

Daniel Muñoz (Colombia)

No. of Coventry players at the World Cup: 0

Jordan Pickford will once again be in goal for England. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

No. of Everton players at the World Cup: 4

Jordan Pickford (England)

Nathan Patterson (Scotland)

Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal)

Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal)

Fulham striker Raul Jiménez will play at a home World Cup for Mexico. Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images.

No. of Fulham players at the World Cup: 4

Timothy Castagne (Belgium)

Sander Berge (Norway)

Oscar Bobb (Norway)

Raúl Jiménez (Mexico)

Hull's Ivor Pandur will be in action for Croatia in Group L. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

No. of Hull City players at the World Cup: 2

Ivor Pandur (Croatia)

Amir Hadziahmetovic (Bosnia-Herzegovina)

George Hirst is Ipswich's sole representative at the World Cup. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images.

No. of Ipswich players at the World Cup: 1

George Hirst (Scotland)

Ao Tanaka will look to help Japan make a deep run at this summer's tournament. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

No. of players at the World Cup: 3

Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden)

Ao Tanaka (Japan)

Noah Okafor (Switzerland)

Alex Mac Allister is hoping to win back-to-back World Cups with Argentina. Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images.

No. of players at the World Cup: 8

Alisson (Brazil)

Ibrahima Konaté (France)

Andy Robertson (Scotland)

Wataru Endo (Japan)

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina)

Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Alexander Isak (Sweden

Erling Haaland finally will finally play at a World Cup with Norway. Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

No. of City players at the World Cup: 15

James Trafford (England)

Abdukodir Khusanov (Uzbekistan)

John Stones (England)

Marc Guéhi (England)

Josko Gvardiol (Croatia)

Rúben Dias (Portugal)

Matheus Nunes (Portugal)

Nico O'Reilly (England)

Rodri (Spain)

Mateo Kovacic (Croatia)

Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

Jérémy Doku (Belgium)

Omar Marmoush (Egypt)

Rayan Cherki (France)

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Bruno Fernandes will look to replicate his Manchester United form for Portugal. Photo by Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images.

No. of players at the World Cup: 10

Senne Lammens (Belgium)

Altay Bayindir (Turkey)

Lisandro Martínez (Argentina)

Diogo Dalot (Portugal)

Diego León (Paraguay)

Casemiro (Brazil)

Kobbie Mainoo (England)

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Matheus Cunha (Brazil)

Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)

Bruno Guimarães is not far from earning his 50th Brazil cap. Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images.

No. of Newcastle players at the World Cup: 8

Malick Thiaw (Germany)

Dan Burn (England)

Tino Livramento (England)

Bruno Guimarães (Brazil)

Anthony Elanga (Sweden)

Anthony Gordon (England)

Yoane Wissa (Congo DR)

Nick Woltemade (Germany)

New Zealand and Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood is playing in what will surely be the last World Cup of his playing career. Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images.

No. of Forest players at the World Cup: 7

Angus Gunn (Scotland)

Tyler Bindon (New Zealand)

Ibrahim Sangaré (Ivory Coast)

Nicolás Domínguez (Argentina)

Elliot Anderson (England)

Dan Ndoye (Switzerland)

Chris Wood (New Zealand)

Granit Xhaka is once again expected to be a key man in the midfield for Switzerland. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images.

No. of Sunderland players at the World Cup: 5

Omar Alderete (Paraguay)

Granit Xhaka (Switzerland)

Habib Diarra (Senegal)

Noah Sadiki (Congo DR)

Wilson Isidor (Haiti)

Pape Matar Sarr has been named in Senegal's squad despite a lacklustre season at Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

No. of Spurs players at the World Cup: 7

Antonín Kinsky (Czechia)

Cristian Romero (Argentina)

Kevin Danso (Austria)

Djed Spence (England)

Pedro Porro (Spain)

Lucas Bergvall (Sweden)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)