Shakira unveils teaser of official World Cup anthem

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Shakira released a teaser of the World Cup anthem. STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Colombian artist Shakira has released a preview of her song 'Dai Dai', the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Shakira, 49, has collaborated with Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the song will be released on May 14.

A four-time Grammy winner, Shakira unveiled on social media a one-minute clip where you can hear part of the song, with the artist seen performing alongside a group of dancers at Rio de Janeiro's Maracaná stadium.

It is her second official World Cup anthem after 'Waka Waka' (This time for Africa), featured at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Shakira also performed her songs 'Dare' (La La La) and 'Hips Don't Lie' at the closing ceremonies of the 2014 and 2006 World Cups, respectively.

Shakira shares two children with former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, a World Cup winner with Spain.

This summer's tournament, held in Canada, the United States and Mexico, will kick off on June 11 in Mexico City.