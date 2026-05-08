Spygate 2.0? Explaining Middlesborough vs. Southampton incident, what next, rule-change since Marcelo Bielsa

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We have reached the stage of the season in the Championship where the margins are extremely thin and the potential prize is the greatest of all -- that is of course the playoffs and promotion to the Premier League.

Millwall, who finished third in the Championship table, will face sixth-placed Hull on Friday night, while Southampton (fourth) take on Middlesborough (fifth) on Saturday.

But before the action has begun on the field itself, we have already got plenty of drama off it.

Spygate 2.0, what happened?

Middlesborough have filed a complaint to the English Football League, alleging that "an individual identified to be associated" with Southampton has been caught filming training sessions.

The EFL have subsequently informed Southampton regarding the claims that the incident is being investigated.

They released a statement via a spokesperson, which read: "The EFL has written to Southampton requesting their observations following a complaint from Middlesbrough relating to alleged unauthorised filming ahead of the two clubs meeting in Saturday's Championship playoff semifinal first leg.

"The alleged incident is said to have taken place on Middlesbrough's private property by an individual identified to be associated with Southampton.

Middlesborough won the league game at the Riverside Stadium 4-0. Trevor Wilkinson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Image

"The League is treating this matter as potential misconduct under EFL regulations and will be making no further comment at this time."

Both clubs have declined to comment.

Didn't Spygate happen before?

You may be thinking that you have heard of this story before.

And you would be right...

In 2019, ahead of the playoff semifinal between Frank Lampard's Derby County and Leeds United managed by Marcelo Bielsa, the Argentinian was accused of sending a "spy" to watch the Rams train.

Following Leeds' 2-0 win at Elland Road, the EFL launched an official investigation, Frank Lampard called the situation "unethical" and Leeds fans began chanting "Stop crying Frank Lampard" to the Oasis tune "Stop Crying Your Heart Out."

Incredibly Bielsa then decided to openly admit to sending a spy and in a 70-minute press conference, detailing that he had all the training sessions of all the opponents watched.

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Leeds were fined £200,000 by the EFL after they found that the club's conduct "fell significantly short of the standards expected by the EFL and must not be repeated."

Leeds apologised to Derby, reminded Bielsa of their "integrity and honesty" principles and released a statement saying "we apologise for acting in a way that has been judged culturally unacceptable in the English game."

Bielsa then decided to pay the £200,000 fine out of his own pocket in another bizarre twist.

What was the rule-change after Bielsa's Spygate Saga?

But the most notable thing that came out of "Spygate" was the new EFL regulation.

Clubs were officially prohibited from viewing opposition training in the 72-hour period immediately before a fixture.

And that brings us to the current day and Spygate 2.0 -- seven years on from Bielsa.

But there is a difference between then and now, and a pretty clear one.

Tonda Eckert and Southampton could face significant punishment from the EFL. Rich Linley - CameraSport via Getty Images

Bielsa and Leeds were fined for falling short of standards expected by the EFL, they had not broken any official rulings at the time.

Now, Southampton, if found to have breached the regulations, will have done so.

That gives the EFL's Disciplinary Commission the power to hand out punishments ranging from fines to points deductions with removal from a competition the absolute extreme.

It would seem incredibly likely that if the allegations are correct and Tonda Eckert did send a member of his backroom staff to "spy" on Middlesborough, then Saints will be handed a fine significantly higher than the one of Leeds.

Championship playoffs don't need much more tension but this one just got a whole lot more -- get the popcorn ready because this one should be feisty.