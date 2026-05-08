Flamengo vs. Independiente Copa Libertadores clash abandoned after crowd disturbance

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The Copa Libertadores match between defending champions Flamengo and Independiente Medellin in Colombia was abandoned on Thursday due to crowd disturbances.

Home fans lit flares and threw objects onto the pitch shortly after kick-off at Medellin's Atanasio Girardot stadium.

With the score at 0-0 after five minutes played, the referee ordered the players to return to the changing room and the stadium was evacuated. South American football governing body CONMEBOL called off the Group A encounter shortly after.

Fans of Independiente Medellin walk the stands after their clash with Flamengo was abandoned. Daniel Gallo/Vizzor Image/Getty Images

The home fans were protesting against the club's management and their team after Sunday's 2-1 home defeat to Aguilas Doradas saw their side finish 10th in the domestic competition.

A big banner displayed at the stadium on Thursday read: "Executives and players, traitors!"

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Flamengo have travelled back home to Brazil to prepare for Sunday's league game at Gremio hoping CONMEBOL will award them the win.

"Obviously, we expect to win these three points because the responsibility is not ours," Flamengo's director of football José Bono said.

"The rules are clear: the home team could not guarantee security."