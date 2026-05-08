Anthony Gordon committed to Newcastle amid Bayern Munich links - Eddie Howe

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Anthony Gordon has been linked to Bayern Munich. Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has affirmed Anthony Gordon's commitment to the club following speculation over his future.

The England forward has been the subject of reported interest from Bayern Munich, with reports suggesting they have opened talks with the Magpies over a possible move.

When asked if he could shed any light on Bayern links, Howe said: "No, none. That's not something I'm involved in."

Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton in January 2023 and has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season.

Asked if he feels Gordon is 100% committed to the club, Howe replied: "Yeah, he wouldn't be in the squad if that was the case.

"And I judge that, as I said many times, not on communications elsewhere, I do that with my relationship with the player and how I see them train."

Newcastle are 13th in the table and have three games remaining this season, starting with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

With the campaign approaching its end, Howe admitted the summer transfer window is "difficult to predict", but he is currently focused on a strong league finish.

He said: "It's difficult for me to comment too much on individual players and timescales and all that stuff because that's going into an area that isn't really my forte, so I'll leave that to other people.

"All I'm looking to do is try and finish the season with the squad in a really strong way and the players be committed to what they're doing right here, right now.

"There's no point looking too far ahead into the future. The summer transfer window is difficult to predict, it's difficult to see what's going to happen on any level at this moment in time so we've got three big games to play and we need to focus on them."

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Newcastle will be without Lewis Miley after the club announced on Tuesday that the midfielder had fractured his fibula in training.

Miley's premature end to the season comes having only made his return to the team last month following a spell on the sidelines with a leg problem sustained during the 1-1 Champions League draw against Paris St Germain.

Howe said of the incident: "It was a really innocuous moment. Training on Tuesday, no one around him, there was no other player involved.

"He slipped and went down. We probably at that moment thought it was just a twist or something, nothing too serious, but he was unable to continue.

"Pretty early we became aware it was a little bit more serious than we thought. That's the fragile nature of a professional footballer's career.

"Now he faces a few months out, we hope that he'll be back in and around for pre-season.

"It's a real shame because he was playing really well, outstanding in recent weeks, we really missed him when he got his injury last time.

"A real blow for us but also for Lewy and knowing the strength of character he'll be back and he'll be back better than ever, but it's going to be a blow for him and for us."

Howe also revealed Tino Livramento is "improving" but suggested it is unlikely the full-back will feature again this season.