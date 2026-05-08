Goalkeeper to wicketkeeper: World Cup veteran picked by England over-60s cricket team

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Sportsmen being good at more than one sport is nothing new but sportsmen going on to excel excel in a different discipline after retirement is rather unique.

That is what Nigel Martyn has done since his retirement from football, swapping goalkeeping gloves for wicketkeeper gloves in cricket.

Martyn, who represented England at four major tournaments between 1996 and 2002, has now been selected for the England Seniors Cricket side at the age of 59.

Nigel Martyn represented England against Romania at Euro 2000. Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The former Bristol Rovers, Crystal Palace, Leeds and Everton goalkeeper has always been an avid cricketer and got back into the sport following his retirement from football in 2006.

He now keeps wicket for Leeds Modernians and even starred alongside another former England goalkeeper and Leeds teammate Paul Robinson, for Knaresborough Cricket Club in 2024 to get them promoted to the Yorkshire Premier League North.

But now Martyn's cricketing accolades have moved up another level as he was selected to take part in the England Seniors team for a whole host of matches this summer, against the likes of Wales, Scotland and Western Australia.

Speaking to the BBC in 2024, Martyn previously described his cricketing love, when growing up in Cornwall.

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"I always preferred cricket, I was probably slightly better at football, although, through school times, I was not a goalkeeper, I had to play outfielder.

"I was an outfielder for the school football team but I was allowed to keep wicket for the school cricket team.

Since retiring from football, Martyn has been involved with cricket. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

"I enjoyed cricket but once I turned professional [in football], the cricket had to stop, I could not risk breaking or dislocating a finger and being out for six weeks, I would get into a bit of trouble if I did that."

Martyn played in the Premier League or First Division for 17 years and won the Premier League golden glove twice in his footballing career.

Now he looks to continue his incredible sporting career this summer -- if his wicketkeeping is anything like his goalkeeping, England Seniors are in safe hands.