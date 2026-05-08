Álex Jiménez investigated by Bournemouth, left out of next match

Álex Jiménez will be left out by Bournemouth. Getty

Álex Jiménez has been left out of Bournemouth's next match amid a club investigation.

A statement on Thursday read: "AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Álex Jiménez.

"The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated.

"As a result, Alex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow's Premier League game against Fulham and the club will be making no further comment at this time."

Bournemouth face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday. They are sixth in the Premier League and aiming to secure qualification for European football next season.

Jiménez has started 26 of their 35 league matches so far this campaign.