West Ham vs Arsenal: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Mikel Arteta says that "all the Arsenal's energy" is being put into earning 3 points against West Ham, after the "high emotions" of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League final. (1:03)

Arteta: We will have time to prep for UCL final but now we focus on West Ham (1:03)

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Arsenal travel across London to take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday evening, hoping to continue their march to the Premier League title.

Following their victory over Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semifinal, Mikel Arteta's side face a very clear task - win their next four games and they will complete a league and UCL double. Manchester City will aim to bounce back from their 3-3 draw against Everton when they play Brentford on Saturday, so the gap atop the league table could be down to two points when Arsenal take to the field against West Ham, with no margin for error left.

Arsenal may inadvertently be doing rivals Tottenham Hotspur a favour with a victory on Sunday, as West Ham battle relegation, a point behind Spurs going into the weekend. Tottenham face Leeds United on Monday night, so Nuno Espirito Santo's side could place pressure on their rivals with a result at home against Arsenal. Having followed their injury-time victory over Everton with a 3-0 defeat to Brentford last weekend, West Ham have it all to do to survive.

The Hammers have won three of their last six games against Arsenal, although two of those victories came at the Emirates stadium. Arsenal's last two trips to the London stadium have seen them score eleven goals and concede two en route victories.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC / Peacock in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Kick-off time: Sunday, May 10 at 4:30 p.m. BST (11:30 a.m. ET; 9 p.m. IST; and 1:30 a.m. AEST, Monday).

Venue: London Stadium.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Darren England

Injury and Team News:

West Ham United

Nuno Espirito Santo has a full squad to choose from

Arsenal

Jurriën Timber, D: muscle, OUT

Mikel Merino, M: foot, OUT

Talking Points:

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Can West Ham spoil Arsenal's title ambitions?

Arsenal have three games left in the Premier League this season, West Ham (A), Burnley (H) and Crystal Palace (A). Many have already written off the home game against relegated Burnley as a foregone conclusion, and their final day visit to Palace will see them come up against a side who have a UEFA Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano four days later.

Hence, this game against a West Ham side battling relegation is perhaps Man City's only hope left in the title race. Worryingly for Pep Guardiola's side, which West Ham turns up is anyone's guess. Nuno Espirito Santo has witnessed his side go unbeaten in their last six home games in the league - they included wins over Sunderland, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton, with impressive draws against Man City, Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth.

Yet, the meek capitulation against Brentford last weekend ought to send alarm bells ringing, and if that side turns up Arsenal could repeat their massive victories at the London stadium again. Fans have been clamouring for Callum Wilson to start, especially after his last-gasp winner against Everton, but the forward has only four goal involvements (3G, 1A) in 16 appearances against Arsenal, all of which came in his first three appearances against the club. Wilson has not been involved in a goal in his last 919 minutes on the pitch against Arsenal.

Should Arteta keep faith with Lewis-Skelly?

play 1:54 Marcotti: 'Huge call' from Arteta to start Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield Gab Marcotti gives his thoughts on Arteta's decision to drop Martin Zubimendi for Myles Lewis-Skelly against Atletico Madrid.

A huge part of Arsenal's recent resurgence has been the presence of Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield alongside Declan Rice. With Martín Zubimendi feeling the effects of an intense season with the most minutes for Arsenal, Arteta afforded Lewis-Skelly the chance in midfield -- his primary position, with immediate results against Fulham. The Arsenal boss kept the faith in the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against Atlético Madrid, handing Lewis-Skelly a start, and the youngster responded with a fine performance.

The switch from a double pivot in midfield to Rice operating as a lone six has worked wonders for Arsenal, and consequently, Lewis-Skelly. Tasked with the box-to-box role, the young Englishman's penchant for driving runs through opposition pressure has meant Arsenal have been able to break the opposition press and transition with ease.

However, Lewis-Skelly has played 164 minutes in the last week, and having been on the periphery for almost the entire season, might not be up to speed for the physical rigours of a game every three weeks like the rest of his teammates. His high-risk style could also go wrong away from home, and Arteta might be better off with a rested Zubimendi using his experience in midfield against a motivated West Ham side.

Arsenal finally sync up with Gyökeres

Viktor Gyokeres Alex Pantling - UEFA

Viktor Gyökeres has found a new lease of life at Arsenal, and perhaps turned in his finest performance in red-and-white against Atléti in midweek. The forward used his physicality incredibly well, and while he missed a gilt-edged chance, his hold up play was pivotal in allowing Arsenal to score, and then hold on to that narrow lead.

The Swede has now scored nine goals in his last 12 league appearances (the most of any player in that span), with his shot conversion rising from 15% to 47%. It has been visible on the pitch as well. Eberechi Eze followed Gyökeres' run through the middle with a first-time pass, which resulted in Bukayo Saka's goal against Fulham, and William Saliba repeated that trick in the UCL, as Gyökeres began the move that saw Saka find the net against Atléti as well.

Saka has also synced up to Gyökeres' wavelength, with Arsenal creative players finding him more often. The forward's 21 goals is the most prolific debut season for the club since Alexis Sánchez, and should he keep up this form for the final four games, Arsenal could be walking away with the double.

Can West Ham take advantage of Arsenal's European hangover?

play 1:43 Hislop: West Ham-Arsenal could decide Premier League title race Shaka Hislop assesses Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League after Manchester City slip in the title race with Everton draw.

Arsenal have a record of six wins, three draws and four losses (6-3-4 W-D-L) following their UEFA Champions League games this season, with three of those losses coming in four of their most recent games following a UCL fixture in midweek.

Arteta could count upon his stars returning from injury against Fulham the last time out, but a bruising encounter against Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid could leave them physically second best against a West Ham side who have had an extra three days of rest.

Espirito Santo has packed his midfield with the physicality of Tomás Soucek, Soungoutou Magassa and Pablo and coupled with the incessant running of Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville down the wings, they could certainly cause Arsenal plenty of problems.

What do the numbers say?