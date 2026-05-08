Canada's Alphonso Davies injured a month before World Cup - Bayern Munich

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Canada's Alphonso Davies has an injury ahead of the World Cup. Alexis Quiroz/Jam Media/Getty Images

Alphonso Davies is facing a race against time to be fit for Canada's World Cup opener against Bosnia on June 12.

Bayern Munich confirmed Davies will be out for "several weeks' with a hamstring injury sustained in their Champions League semifinal match with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

The timeframe raises questions over Canada captain Davies' involvement in the opening stages of their World Cup campaign. If he is unavailable, the news would be huge setback to Jesse Marsch's team given he is one of their star players, captain of the team and would play a key role in Canada's campaign.

Canada released a statement saying: "We're in close contact with Alphonso and remain in touch with Bayern's medical team following his recent setback. Our focus is on supporting his recovery and providing every available resource, including specialized soft tissue expertise, to give him the best possible pathway back to full fitness ahead of the FIFA World."

Davies has struggled with injury this season, making just six Bundesliga starts for Bayern Munich.