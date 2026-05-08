Barcelona vs Real Madrid in LaLiga Clásico: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Barcelona host Real Madrid on Sunday evening, with the hosts having a big opportunity to win LaLiga in this game. Barcelona only need a draw to wrap the title up with three games to spare, and against a Real side in turmoil, it's a massive opportunity for Hansi Flick's side.

Real Madrid's preparation for this game has been overshadowed by a training ground altercation between Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, which has left the Uruguayan with a head injury that will see him miss this game.

Real have anyway been inconsistent in the last month, with the UEFA Champions League elimination against Bayern Munich adding to dropped points in LaLiga against the likes of Mallorca, Real Betis, and Girona.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have won 10 LaLiga games in a row, since a loss to Girona in mid-February. It is that run which has put them 11 points ahead of Real with four games left to play. They have found enough from all their attackers throughout this run-in, and will be looking for another big performance, after which the celebrations can begin.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be shown on Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player, and Disney+ in the UK, ESPN+ in the U.S., FanCode in India and BeIN Sports in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Kick-off time: Sunday, May 10, at 8:00 p.m. BST (3:00 p.m. ET; 12:30 a.m. IST, Monday, and 5:00 a.m. AEST, Monday).

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona

Injury and Team News:

Barcelona

Lamine Yamal, F: thigh, OUT

Real Madrid

Federico Valverde, M: head, OUT

Dani Ceballos, M: thigh, OUT

Dani Carvajal, D: leg, OUT

Éder Militão, D: thigh, OUT

Ferland Mendy, D: ligament, OUT

Arda Güler, M: thigh, OUT

Rodrygo, F: knee, OUT

Talking Points:

To win LaLiga in this game of all games would be sweet for Barcelona

Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

There is no rivalry in Spain quite like the Clásico. So for Barcelona to have the opportunity to wrap up the league title in Clásico is a huge one, and one that doesn't come about too often.

Barcelona must be considered favourites to win this game, having home advantage on their side, form on their side, and none of the uncertainty that has plagued Real this week.

Hansi Flick will have to do without star winger Lamine Yamal, but his side have shown in recent week that they are capable fo getting the job done in games even without Yamal, with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Marcus Rashford, and Fermín López playing important roles for them in front of goal.

It's not just the usual bragging rights on offer for Barcelona, this El Clasico means a lot more to them.

Can Real Madrid put civil war behind them?

Getty

Heading into a game of this magnitude, looking to keep their faint hopes of winning the league alive, Real Madrid couldn't have had that Tchouameni-Valverde altercation come at a much worse time. Of course, there is no good time for such an incident to occur, but there could hardly be many worse situations.

Real Madrid will have to put that incident behind them, and get behind manager Alvaro Arbeloa's methods for this game. Even if the title may seem a bridge too far at this point, Real will want to avoid the embarrassment of being on the same pitch as their big rivals when they celebrate winning the title.

It's going to be difficult for Real. After a week like the one they've had, it's going to be difficult to bring the focus back to the football.

Back-to-back titles will be deserved for Flick

Unlike the mess at Real, it's been rather smooth sailing for Barcelona, especially in the last few months. That is a credit to how Flick has used his squad, kept them all united, and playing well in this run-in.

Perhaps, there's an argument that Barcelona have overused Lamine Yamal this season, and that has led to the thigh injury, which will keep him out of rht e rest of the season, and could yet see him miss at least a couple of games at next month's World Cup.

With inexperience in their defensive line, consistent injuries in midfield and attack, it hasn't been easy for Flick all season. But the number of late goals that Barcelona have scored this season is a sign of a squad that fights right to the end for its manager. So, if and when the LaLiga title is retained, it will be thoroughly deserved, not least for another excellent display of management from Flick.

A fit Mbappe could be key for Real

Kylian Mbappé has been in training and could play a part in this game for Real, and that will be extremely crucial for them. How Vinícius Júnior and Mbappe exploit the high defensive line that Barcelona employ will be key to Arbeloa's side getting anything out of this game.

Mbappé scored in the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu in the autumn, in a game that Real won 2-1. Vinícius scored in the Super Cup final in January -- a game that Barcelona won 3-2. Neither of those two are strangers to being headline acts in this fixture, so that is what Barcelona will have to be wary of.