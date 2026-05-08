Man City's Pep Guardiola remains optimistic Rodri can return for Brentford clash

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MANCHESTER -- Pep Guardiola is hopeful Rodri could return to the Manchester City squad for their crucial clash with Brentford on Saturday.

Rodri hasn't featured since suffering a groin injury during the 2-1 win over Arsenal on April 19.

But with the title on the line at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Guardiola is hopeful the midfielder might be able to make his comeback.

'We will see this afternoon," Guardiola said when asked about Rodri's fitness.

"He still doesn't feel completely comfortable. He will be ready and fit and come back we will see this afternoon or tomorrow."

Rodri last played in April against Arsenal. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

City will kick off against Brentford five points behind leaders Arsenal following their 3-3 draw with Everton on Monday.

Arsenal can all but wrap up the title by beating West Ham on Sunday, but Guardiola has told his players that they must keep the pressure on Mikel Arteta's side.

"I love to play at home, what can I say," the City boss said.

"So hopefully [the fans] can come and put pressure on Arsenal. Winning our games is all that we can do."

Guardiola has been handed another boost this week with defender Josko Gvardiol returning to training following more than four months out with a broken leg.

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"He's good," Guardiola said.

"It's been many months. Last season he was the most important player for us, played all the games and in the end his body said 'enough is enough'. We're happy he's back.

"Hopefully he can help us in the last part of the season, have a good World Cup with Croatia, then next season we can have him again. He's an important player."