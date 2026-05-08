Alexander Isak could return for Liverpool against Chelsea - Arne Slot

Julien Laurens explains why he doesn't see Liverpool getting back to their best under Arne Slot. (1:55)

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Arne Slot has confirmed that striker Alexander Isak could return to the squad for Liverpool's Premier League clash with Chelsea this weekend.

Isak missed the Reds' 3-2 defeat to Manchester United with a minor groin injury but is in line to feature against Chelsea after returning to team training on Thursday.

Liverpool continue to be without Mohamed Salah and goalkeeper Alisson Becker, both of whom are recovering from muscle problems, but both Florian Wirtz and Ibrahima Konaté are expected to be involved after missing training earlier this week.

"Alex has trained with us again, only for the first time, yesterday so that is a positive," Slot said in his prematch news conference. "Yesterday he did parts of it [training]. Hopefully he can do parts or all of it today. Then we will see how much we can use him tomorrow.

"Alisson not yet, hasn't trained with us yet but very close. [Giorgi] Mamardashvili will train with us today for the first time, so let's see how he is going to react. Mo also hasn't trained with us yet but is also getting very, very close to train with us."

Alexander Isak returned to training on Thursday. Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Liverpool could take a huge step towards Champions League qualification with a victory on Saturday, with a maximum of four points required from their final three games to confirm a top-five finish.

However, Slot acknowledged that even a strong end to the season will not be enough to silence the criticism his team have been subject to for much of the campaign.

"This season has gone in a way that even if we have three wins and three positive results, I don't think everyone will still be positive about how the season has been," the Liverpool boss said.

"It's important we get at least one win over the line which we think is enough to qualify, we are not sure because four points makes it completely clear. We are trying to do it in the best possible way, performance-wise, which not always happens.

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"The positive thing is a few of the players who can be really important for us are either coming back for the weekend or after the weekend. That will help us to achieve what we want to achieve.

"Three wins won't silence the criticism. Therefore we need to have a much longer run of result and performances. That is not where we are focused on now, the focus is on three more games. Next season will also be different in terms of personnel."