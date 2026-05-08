Mikel Arteta dismisses criticism from 'celebration police' over Arsenal Champions League reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has dismissed criticism about over celebrating reaching the UEFA Champions League final after being Atlético Madrid. (0:44)

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Mikel Arteta has dismissed criticism from the so-called "celebration police" over Arsenal's reaction to reaching the Champions League Final.

The Gunners beat Atlético Madrid 1-0 on Tuesday in secure a 2-1 aggregate win in their semi-final and set up a showpiece clash with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain on May 30 in Budapest.

The victory triggered jubilant scenes inside Emirates Stadium as manager Mikel Arteta danced on the pitch while his players joined hands and ran towards supporters at both ends of the pitch after sealing the club's first appearance in the final for 20 years.

However, Arsenal were criticised in certain quarters for over celebrating given they are yet to win a trophy.

Mikel Arteta defended Arsenal's celebrations at reaching the Champions League final. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former England captain Wayne Rooney described their celebrations as "a little bit too much" but ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright warned "the celebration police will be out in force" and urged fans: "Do not get nicked."

Asked for his reaction to the debate, Arteta said on Friday: "First of all, I didn't know about it but I don't know.

"I think you have to respect every opinion and place them where they belong. [I place them] where they belong. I don't know, that's not important.

"I'm assuming that that criticism is positive and negative. I won't talk about criticism, it's positive and negative. That's what makes you better.

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"When you want to set higher standards and performance levels that can give you the chance to compete for the two most prestigious competitions in Europe, you have to be prepared for that because you know the challenge and the difficulty of it. It does make you better, that's for certain."

Arsenal can take another big step towards their first Premier League title since 2004 on Sunday when travelling to relegation-threatened West Ham.

Manchester City play Brentford on Saturday, when they could cut the gap at the top to two points by the time the Gunners kick-off at London Stadium.

Arsenal received a lot of criticism for their celebrating after advancing to the Champions League final. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"Understanding the context of the game for both clubs, it's huge, obviously, said Arteta.

"We know the process of it, we know what we want and what we have to do to win the game.

"[We need to] stay present, live the moment, prepare, and show the same level of energy, hunger, and desire that we've shown all season, or more.

"Because we are closer and closer, and everything that we do now is going to matter to win it or not."

Mikel Merino (foot) and Jurriën Timber (groin) are both unavailable against West Ham as they continue to recover from injury.

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