Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni fined €500K each after fight

Check out how the Real Madrid fans react to reports claiming that Federico Valverde was injured in a fight with teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni. (0:51)

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Real Madrid have imposed fines of €500,000 ($589,000) each on Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni following their explosive bust-up at the training ground on Thursday.

The two got into a fight at the end of a training session and the alteraction led to Valverde being taken to the hospital with a cut on his forehead. He was subsequently diagnosed with a "cranioencephalic trauma" and has been ruled out of this weekend's Clásico against Barcelona.

The fight came just a day after another incident on the previous day, and Madrid had announced disciplinary proceedings had been begun into the two players.

"During the appearance, the players expressed their deep regret for what happened and apologized to each other," the LaLiga club said in a statement on Friday.

"They have also apologized to the club, their teammates, the coaching staff and the fans, and both have made themselves available to Real Madrid to accept whatever sanction the club deems appropriate.

"Given these circumstances, Real Madrid has decided to impose a financial penalty of five hundred thousand euros on each player, thus concluding the corresponding internal procedures."