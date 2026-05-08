Khadija Shaw wins Footballer of the Year award after helping Man City lift WSL title

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Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw has won the Football Writers Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year after leading Manchester City's charge to a first Women's Super League (WSL) title in a decade.

City clinched the WSL title on Wednesday after Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Brighton made their eight-point lead at the top of the table unassailable.

The Jamaica international netted 19 of City's 58 goals, adding four assists, and is on course for a third consecutive Golden Boot trophy, playing a vital role in City's first domestic title since 2016.

Shaw previously won the award for the 2023-24 season where she scored 21 goals in City's second-place finish.

Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw has been at Manchester City since 2021. Photo by Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Images

Last season's winner Alessia Russo placed second, with Lauren James taking third, despite missing a large chunk of the campaign due to injury. The Chelsea forward returned in time for the League Cup final at the back end of the season.

Though Shaw guided City to domestic victory, the 29-year-old is expected to depart the club this summer upon the expiry of her contract, sources told ESPN.

Shaw was close to agreeing a new deal to remain in Manchester earlier in the season however negotiations stalled as City were unable to match Chelsea's offer -- at least £1 million a year and a longer contract length -- leading to her impending exit.

- Man City's failure to keep Shaw is a huge mistake, especially if she joins Chelsea

- Vivianne Miedema missed WSL title run-in due to concern for unwell mother

- Manchester City promise bright 'future' after sealing WSL

Chelsea are favourites to sign Shaw per sources with the club poised to lose Mayra Ramirez to Real Madrid. Sam Kerr is also likely to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of her current contract.

Shaw has bagged 110 goals in 133 appearances for City since joining from Bordeaux in 2021.