Lionel Messi: Brazil's Neymar one of best, has to be at World Cup

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Argentina and Inter Miami CF star Lionel Messi said that Neymar is one of the best players in the world and thus has to be at the World Cup with Brazil.

"We want the best players to be there [at the World Cup] and Neymar, no matter his form, will always be one of them," Messi told Pollo Álvarez en his Lo del Pollo show.

"It would be wonderful to see him at the World Cup because of what he means to Brazil and to football. I hope he can be there, but I can't be objective, because he always has to be there.

"I can't be objective. Neymar is a friend ... Obviously, I'd love for him to be at the World Cup, for good things to happen to him because he deserves it for the kind of person he is. And I hope he can be there."

Messi, 38, and Neymar, 34, have remained good friends since playing together for four seasons at Barça and a further two years at Paris Saint-Germain

Both players left PSG in 2023, with the Argentina captain joining MLS club Inter Miami and Neymar moving to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

"He has a very special charisma," Messi said of Neymar. "He doesn't put on an act, he lives his life as it is, according to what he feels without worrying about the repercussions. He lives his life, he's happy, and he's very natural."

Neymar returned to Santos a little more than a year ago and is hoping to recover his best form to play for Brazil at what would be his fourth World Cup.

However, injuries and form have prevented him from playing for Brazil since October 2023. In fact, Brazil's all-time top scorer with 79 goals has been excluded from all of manager Carlo Ancelotti's squads since the Italian took over in June.

"He is capable of getting back to 100%," Ancelotti told L'Equipe about Neymar last month.

Neymar had minor surgery on his left knee on Dec. 22. In late March he underwent a knee procedure as well.