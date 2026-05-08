Chelsea's Naomi Girma out for FA Cup semfinal against Man City - Sonia Bompastor

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Naomi Girma will miss the clash against Manchester City. Getty

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor confirmed that Naomi Girma would be unavailable for her side's Women's FA Cup semifinal clash against Manchester City due to a calf injury.

The defender was not included in the squad for their last match against Leicester, where the Blues earned a 3-1 Women's Super League (WSL) victory.

Bompastor also confirmed that Hannah Hampton was fit after the England goalkeeper was named on the bench against the Foxes, with Livia Peng starting.

"Hannah is completely fine. I rotated the team a little bit last weekend for the game against Leicester," the Chelsea boss told a news conference.

"It allowed me to give some opportunities to other players, Liv being one of them. Liv has been incredible for us so she deserved to play.

"Naomi won't be available for the weekend. She had a setback in her calf, so she's not available."

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Chelsea come up against City in the Cup just days after Andree Jeglertz's side were crowned WSL champions.

Arsenal's 1-1 draw at Brighton on Wednesday ensured leaders City could no longer be caught as they secured their first title since 2016.

Asked about the boost of their league success, Jeglertz told a news conference: "I think winning should also be something that creates a mentality.

"We know we have beaten them before, we know we can win one title, we need to keep working to win the next one.

"You build confidence by winning a title and you can also bring it to the next competition and game."

Sunday's remaining FA Cup semifinal tie sees Liverpool host Brighton in the earlier kick-off.