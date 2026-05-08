FIFA OKs switch from France to Ivory Coast for Inter Milan's Bonny

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Inter Milan forward Ange-Yoan Bonny's switch of eligibility ahead of the World Cup to 2023 Africa Cup of Nations champion Ivory Coast was approved on Friday.

The France Under-21 international from the northern suburbs of Paris was eligible to make the change under FIFA rules through family ties to Ivory Coast.

Ange-Yoan Bonny has played in all 10 of Inter's Champions League games. Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images

FIFA posted the formal change of the 22-year-old Bonny's eligibility which had to be signed off by the French Football Federation.

Ivory Coast is in a World Cup group with Germany, Ecuador and Curacao. Two of the games are in Philadelphia and one in Toronto.

Bonny has scored seven goals in his first season with Inter since joining from Parma.

He played in all 10 of Inter Milan's Champions League games though started only two. He did not score and had three assists.