How to watch El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona on ESPN

Check out how the Real Madrid fans react to reports claiming that Federico Valverde was injured in a fight with teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni. (0:51)

'Jose Mourinho would fix this!' Real Madrid fans react to reported player tension (0:51)

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The 264th edition of El Clásico, one of soccer's most intense rivalries, will unfold Sunday on ESPN when Barcelona and Real Madrid clash at Barcelona's Camp Nou. The showdown could decide the LaLiga crown. By avoiding defeat, Barcelona can clinch the league title. Meanwhile, Real Madrid must win to keep their title hopes alive.

Here are key facts about the upcoming El Clásico match:

When is it?

Barcelona host Real Madrid on Sunday at 2:55 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, in the ESPN App and in the LaLiga streaming hub.

Who leads the all-time series?

Real Madrid lead 106-52-105 (W-D-L).

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.