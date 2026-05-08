Atlético Madrid in talks to sign Wolves' João Gomes - sources

Open Extended Reactions

João Gomes is set for a move to LaLiga. Getty

Atlético Madrid are in advanced talks to sign Wolverhampton midfielder João Gomes, per ESPN sources.

Sources have told ESPN that Atlético have reached a verbal agreement with the Brazil international and are prepared to spend €45 million (£39m) for the former Flamengo player.

Recently relegated from the Premier League, Wolves will put some of their key players on the transfer list this summer, including Gomes and fellow Brazilian André.

Sources told ESPN that Juventus as well as other European teams have expressed an interest in in midfielder André.

- Why Champions League can't tell us much about Premier League

- Álex Jiménez investigated by Bournemouth, left out of next match

Atlético had initially considered signing Atalanta midfielder Éderson but the Serie A club raised its asking price resulting in the Spanish outfit turning its focus on Gomes.

Gomes, 25, joined Wolves from Flamengo in January 2023.

He has made 33 league appearances this season and is under contract at the Molineux Stadium until June 2030.

ESPN's Bruno Andrade and Felipe Silva contributed to this report.