How to watch 'Messi: The Forgotten Tape' on ESPN

A VHS of Lionel Messi sparks a silent tug-of-war between Spain and Argentina for his allegiance. (1:00)

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In 2004, a little-known 16-year-old Lionel Messi was taking the underground soccer world by storm. "Messi: The Forgotten Tape" tells the story of how a VHS tape with highlights of the young phenom made its way across the world and led to the future eight-time Ballon d'Or winner becoming a member of the Argentina national team. The rest, as they say, is history.

Here are key facts about the new ESPN Films documentary:

When will 'Messi: The Forgotten Tape' air?

The documentary premieres Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch the debut on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Following the television premiere, the film will be available on demand in English and Spanish in the ESPN App and in the film's streaming hub. The documentary will also stream on Disney+ internationally at a later date.

2026 FIFA World Cup begins June 11

"Messi: The Forgotten Tape" is part of ESPN's special news and information coverage leading up to the World Cup.

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.