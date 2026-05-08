Unhappy Ederson seeking Fenerbahce exit after one season - sources

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Ederson joined Fenerbahce last summer from Manchester City. Getty

Ederson is unhappy at Fenerbahce and is looking to leave the club this summer after just one season, sources have told ESPN.

The former Manchester City goalkeeper has a contract with the Turkish giants until June 2028 but is looking for a new club.

Ederson, who will turn 33 in August, is set to play for Brazil at the World Cup and will only make a decision regarding his future once this summer's top tournament is over.

His high wages at Fenerbahce, €12 million per season, could, however, pose a big hurdle for the player to find a new club.

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Ederson joined Fenerbahce last summer after eight years at Man City. He has made 36 appearances across all competitions this season for Fenerbahce, keeping 13 clean sheets.

ESPN's Bruno Andrade contributed to this report.