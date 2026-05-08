Guardiola: Foden will 'explode' once he rediscovers joy of football

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Pep Guardiola says Phil Foden will "explode" once the Manchester City midfielder rediscovers his love of football.

Foden has fallen down the pecking order at City this season and hasn't been included in the starting XI for a league game for more than two months.

It's only two years since Foden was named the Premier League's best player. And Guardiola is sure the 25-year-old, who is close to agreeing a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, can get back to that level.

"Just recover that spirit, the pleasure to be a football player," said Guardiola.

"Not because I have a contract. Not because I have duties to do. Not because I have to win that game. Forget about all of that.

"It's just a joy to play football like you were a little boy and we're in the streets or in the school or in the academy in Man City. It's just getting back to that feeling. And when that happens, he'll explode again and he'll be back."

Phil Foden is set to sign a new deal with Manchester City until 2030. AP Photo/Dave Thompson

City have the chance to move within two points of Arsenal at the top of the table when they face Brentford on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side, who play West Ham on Sunday, are favourites to win the title.

But Guardiola insists that even if City finish second, the experience of being challengers will benefit the squad next season.

"It's the first time that Marc [Guehi], Khusa [Abdukodir Khusanov], Gigi [Donnarumma] -- not the first time but the first time here -- Antoine [Semenyo]," said the City boss.

"It's the first time we're in a title race. You know, the feeling. The feeling that 'oh, I cannot lose that game'. And sometimes you need, maybe, time to live that. But it's what I said. So, still, we are here.

"The season has been more than good so far. So, let's win the next game. And after, we'll see what happens and we'll see in the future."