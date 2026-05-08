Southampton charged by EFL for spying on Middlesbrough ahead of playoff

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Southampton have been charged by the EFL. Getty

Southampton have been charged with a breach of EFL regulations after being accused of spying on a Middlesbrough training session ahead of the two clubs' Championship play-off semifinal.

The English Football League had received a complaint from Middlesbrough over allegations of unauthorised filming by someone connected to Southampton during a training session ahead of Saturday's first leg at the Riverside Stadium.

The incident had revived memories of an incident when the League issued a fine of £200,000 to Leeds for spying on a Derby training session before a match between the two clubs in January 2019.

An EFL statement on Friday night read: "Southampton Football Club has today been charged with a breach of EFL Regulations, and the matter will be referred to an Independent Disciplinary Commission.

"This follows a request from the EFL for the club's observations after a complaint from Middlesbrough relating to alleged unauthorised filming on private property ahead of the two clubs meeting in Saturday's Sky Bet Championship play-off semifinal first leg.

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"The charges relate to the following Regulations: EFL Regulation 3.4, which requires clubs to act towards each other with the utmost good faith; and EFL Regulation 127, which prohibits any club from observing, or attempting to observe, another club's training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match between the two clubs.

"Under EFL Regulations, Southampton would ordinarily have 14 days to respond to the charges.

"However, given the nature of the matter, the EFL will ask the Independent Disciplinary Commission to shorten the response period and to list a hearing at the earliest opportunity.

"The League will make no further comment whilst proceedings are ongoing. "