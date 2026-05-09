Katy Perry to headline U.S. World Cup opening ceremony

Open Extended Reactions

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Katy Perry will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 12 before the first World Cup game in the United States, as FIFA announced entertainment for Friday night before the initial matches in the three nations hosting games in the expanded 48-nation tournament.

Rappers Future, Lisa and Tyla, singer Anitta, singer/rapper Rema and DJ Sanjoy will be part of the ceremony before the U.S. plays Paraguay.

Entertainment before the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium in June 11 will include Tyla along with singers Alejandro Fernández, Danny Ocean, Lila Downs, Belinda and J Balvin and the groups Los Ángeles Azules and Maná.

Canada's opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto's BMO Field will have entertainment by singers Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, William Prince, Elyanna and Vegedream, along with DJ Sanjoy.

Ceremonies are scheduled to start 90 minutes before kickoff.