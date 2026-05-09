Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest updates as Reds look to move to cusp of UCL against struggling visitors

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Liverpool host Chelsea looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League, and you can follow it all live with ESPN.

Chelsea come into this game on the back of six straight losses in the Premier League, while Liverpool saw a three-game winning run halted by a 3-2 loss at Old Trafford last weekend.

If Liverpool win, that will put them on the cusp of qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League, which will represent a bare minimum for Liverpool's season. Chelsea need a win to stay alive in that race for the Champions League, but it's not in their hands, as they now need Aston Villa to win the Europa League and finish fifth in the Premier League, so that they are able to take the sixth Champions League spot that would open up for the Premier League in that case.