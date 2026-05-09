Gabriel says Arsenal will be in his heart forever as club chases Premier League and Champions League success

Mikel Arteta says his players has "never had a better feeling in a stadium" than the atmosphere Arsenal fans made in the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Atlético Madrid. (0:40)

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Gabriel Magalhães says Arsenal are a club that will be 'in his heart' forever as the club continues to chase a Premier League and Champions League double.

Mikel Arteta's side travel across London this weekend to take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday evening as they continue their pursuit of the Premier League title.

The Brazilian defender has been a cornerstone of Arteta's spell in north London and when speaking to former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva for ESPN, he expressed his love for the club and desire to win trophies for the fans.

Gabriel is in pursuit of greatness at Arsenal, as the club seek a first Premier League title in 22 years and a first Champions League trophy. Getty

"I think that since I arrived at Arsenal, I have been very well received. So it's the club that I have in my heart forever.

"I'm very happy here. I feel at home, my family loves the club. It's been satisfying for me to have all this time with the Arsenal jersey, so I certainly want to achieve great things here.

"I'm about to reach six years at the club. I do still have dreams to come here. I am happy and I hope to be able to bring a lot of joy to the fans who deserve it".

The 28-year-old also went on to explain the feeling around Arsenal as they pursue both Premier League and Champions League prizes.

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"We are living in a moment... a very intense year, because everyone knows, we are in every competition. We have a very good group, where all the players are happy, they are able to have opportunities. And our expectation is that we can go step by step.

"We certainly want to win titles, but we also know that it's very difficult, but we have to keep in mind that we can do it. "So we are very relaxed about that, for sure we are under pressure, everyone says a lot of things from the outside, but we here have a good headspace and are focused on what is to come."

Gabriel also revealed his best moment so far in an Arsenal shirt.

"There are several moments, but I will talk about a game, that was the match where I scored the goal against Tottenham at their stadium. I think it was a very special moment for me and it was a dream that I had."