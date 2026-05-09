Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea, Newcastle monitor free agent Darwin Núñez

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Could free-agent Darwin Núñez return to the Premier League? Plus, Bayern Munich are not in talks with Arsenal foward Kai Havertz.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Former Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez will be a free agent this summer. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

- Newcastle United and Chelsea are "keeping tabs" on Uruguay forward Darwin Núñez, according to the Daily Star. He left Liverpool to join Al Hilal in a £46 million deal last summer, but has found himself frozen out at the Saudi Pro League and has agreed to mutually terminate his contract in search of first-team football. As such, Núñez will be a free agent in search of a club this summer, although it remains to be seen to what extent Premier League clubs are interested in his services.

- Contrary to reports, Bayern Munich are not interested in signing Arsenal forward Kai Havertz, according to transfer reporter Christian Falk. The Germany international has played a key role for Mikel Arteta's side since returning from injury this season and could yet achieve a double at the club. There had been speculation that Bayern were keen to sign him this summer, but Falk reports there is "no truth" in those reports, with no talks taking place.

- Inter Milan are ready to enter the race for Como sensation Nico Paz this summer, Corriere dello Sport report. The 21-year-old is expected to leave Como at the end of the season, although a move to Inter remains "complicated," in part due to Real Madrid's option to re-sign him. Madrid are widely expected to make a move to bring him back after he has impressed in Serie A this season with 12 goals in 34 games.

- Cologne are standing firm in their €50 million asking price over an transfer for talented teenager Said El Mala, Sky Germany report. Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly interested, and the Germany under-21 international is keen on making a switch to the Premier League. Bayern Munich, a typical landing spot for Bundesliga's best young talent, are not keen on spending €50 million to sign him.

- Leeds United are in "pole position" to sign Juventus star Loïs Openda, Football insider has revealed. The 26-year-old, who joined Juve from RB Leipzig last summer, is also wanted by Premier League new boys Coventry City, although Leeds are better placed to get the transfer over the line. Openda has struggled for form this season, scoring just once in Serie A to date.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:00 Moreno: It's anarchy at Real Madrid with Valverde and Tchouameni Alejandro Moreno questions the disciplinary proceedings of an alleged altercation, between Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

- Inter Milan are considering abandoning their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario in order to strengthen other areas of their squad. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Real Madrid are in talks with the agent of Benfica boss Jose Mourinho over the possibility of him becoming their new head coach. As per various reports, the 63-year-old is demanding full control over transfers. (The Athletic/Sky Germany)

- Brajan Gruda is set to return to Brighton after the conclusion of his RB Leipzig loan this summer. The Premier League club are seeking a permanent transfer for Gruda. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Werder Bremen are working "intensively" on a deal to sign Real Valladolid midfielder Chuki. The Spaniard is set to become a free agent this summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

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- Samuele Inacio is on the verge of signing a new deal with Borussia Dortmund, with an agreement now at the "final stages". (Fabrizio Romano)

- River Plate have joined the race to sign Torino striker Gio Simeone following his impressive Serie A campaign. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Lazio, Bologna and Torino are "evaluating the profile" of FC Lorient forward Bamba Dieng. (Matteo Moretto)

- Andoni Iraola finds Crystal Palace's sporting project very attractive and is seemingly willing to accept their financial offer. (Matteo Moretto)

- Bayer Leverkusen are showing interest in Burnley centrer back Maxime Estève. (Nicolo Schira)

- Newcastle United forward William Osula is wanted by Crystal Palace, Everton and Bayer Leverkusen. (Ekrem Konur)